The first sale we have to really brag about, is very clean, 3 floor (plus garage and deck) in Old Lycoming. The address is 25 Overhill Road (directions below).

This sale will be held three days…..July 16 & 17 (Thur & Fri) 8am-5pm & 18th Sat 8-noon. This home has not been lived in since way before Covid and everything we have there was in very nice condition. The house is sold and ready to close-on so we have to wrap the sale up by Sat the 18th. The house is packed!

Sorry to say, but masks will be required inside the house, we will be wearing them too! We will be allowing about 30 people inside the house to start.

This home is filled with quality items

To start, there is lovely furnishings/furniture throughout the home. Starting with a beautiful sofa from Schweiger, a La-Z-Boy ladies recliner, La-Z-Boy green vinyl recliner, a La-Z-Boy double reclining green plaid couch, a modern black glider rocker with a matching gliding ottoman, a beautiful Oak entertainment center with a secondary use that can also be used as a serving bar and display area for glassware, a wonderful Hard Rock Maple hutch with matching table and chairs from Crawford Furniture Company, a 5 Pc Queen Size Bedroom Suite, A wonderful white Iron and Brass Daybed with Tressel Bed underneath, Brass queen headboard with frame, Beautiful Maple Tea Cart, a very nice maple bench, outdoor bench with cast iron frame, magazine racks an older Sears Treadle Sewing machine base with a glass top converted to a table, Benches, Quilt Rack, Outdoor Furniture, Outdoor Terracotta real wood buringing Chiminea, Lloyd Slingback outdoor chairs, Several Indoor Stands, Knee Hole Desk, Amish design furniture, File Cabinets, and much more!

Flat Panel Vizio TV, Home Stereo Console being sold as-is, Bose 301 shelf speakers, Oreck XL vacuum, Space heaters, GE Refrigerator Freezer, Electric skillets,

Tools including B&D Circular Saw, Jig Saw, Vise, hand tools, and much more, outdoor tools, gardening, shovels, rakes, electric blowers and more!

We have lots of cleaning supplies, foil, parchment paper, bags, wax paper, and many more items new in the boxes and bottles, we also have lots of canning supplies with jars, lids and more!

Oodles of Costume and Sterling Jewelry,

Albums and CD’s and some DVD’s

MCM Home Ec China Set “Breath of Spring Pattern” , pink depression sherbet glasses, McCoy Pieces, Fenton, Gibson China, Lots of Pyrex including nesting bowls and a pink casserole, Brown Drip, small Crocks, Oneida Flatware, Lots of quality cutlery, enamel strainers, Lots of cookware, roasters, Nesco Roasters, Crock-Pot brand Crocks of all sizes, cake pans, cookie sheets, and pots and pans, skillets,

Lots of indoor plants, outdoor wreathes, artificial flowers galore, baskets, Two indoor hanging Tiffany style lamps, and lots of beautiful home décor items.

Lots of nice Ladies clothing. Mostly sizes small & medium (some large). The clothing is in wonderful condition (and we do have some vintage clothing too). We do not have any overpriced clothing-very reasonable! Ladies shoes & boots, stockings, socks, coats and more, purses, linens including throws because winter is coming again this year!, Pink Chenille Bedspread, quilts,

Huge selection of advertising pen sets including salesman samples of Cross and Garland including Havana Cigar Model, Oil Company advertising pens, Apple Computer, and much more! We also have lots of advertising can openers, screwdrivers, and other great advertising pieces.

Christmas décor, exterior Christmas lighting all tested,

And of course we have a whole patio loaded with great box lot items!

While we are having this sale, we had helped with the preparation of St. Lukes Lutheran Pre-school’s sale. This sale will be going on the Friday and Saturday of our sale. Don’t miss this sale to help a great community outreach program. St. Luke’s Lutheran Church is at the end of Market Street at the intersection with Grampian Blvd and Bloomingrove Rd. Their street address is 1400 Market Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.