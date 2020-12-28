Williamsport, Pa. – Employees at the local Wegmans store are at it again.

While keeping a store open and stocked in the midst of a pandemic was not enough, the employees at Wegmans decided that they wanted to do more, and they did.

The Lycoming County United Way (LCUW) and Wegmans have been partners in helping our community since the store opened, and for the second year, the team at Wegmans provided Christmas to a family in the transitional living program at Journey House; a ministry of the New Covenant United Church of Christ in Williamsport’s east end.

"When Service Manager Daniel Taylor reached out to me a few weeks ago, I knew it was good news for someone,” said Ron Frick, President at LCUW.

“Wegmans has supported us with gift cards, register campaigns, and employee and corporate giving for many years, and this year was no different," continued Frick. "Earlier this year, the team provided boxes of cosmetics and jewelry for distribution to our partners and wanted to do more so they adopted a family at Journey House again this year.”

And this is nothing new at Wegmans. In fact, in 2019, Wegmans provided 18.6 million pounds of food to food banks in their store footprint and another $26.4 million through hunger relief register scanning campaigns, employee scholarships, United Way support, and community-wide donations and events.

According to Wegmans' website, “at Wegmans we strive to make a difference in every community we serve. We’re committed to improving the lives of our customers and employees in every way we can. Since 1916, Wegmans has given back to every neighborhood where we do business.”

In addition to helping a family in need, Wegmans employees raised $20,000 and coupled with a corporate gift of $3,500 and gift cards throughout the year, the Williamsport store gave back almost $24,000, making them one of the top 25 workplace campaigns year after year.

“Whenever we reach out, Wegmans is there,” said Frick. “And it’s the little things that matter. Last year new store manager Nick Leeuwen challenged employees to give and then let one employee throw a pie in his face for raising the most money for the United Way. Store employees believe in the United Way and we have some great friendships there. It’s part of their culture and it shows."