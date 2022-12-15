Williamsport, Pa. — Expect to pay more at Lycoming County's transfer station in the coming year.

The Lycoming County Resource Management transfer station, located at 1475 West Third Street in Williamsport will be increasing the fees beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

"Due to the increased cost of fuel, tires, equipment, and site improvements, the transfer station fees have been adjusted for the start of 2023," according to a county issued news release.

Fuel prices have increased by 95% compared to 2021, county officials said. Equipment repairs have increased by 15% and tire costs have increased by 177%.

The site will also require improvements "to ensure reliable service to the public," the release said. The investments are larger, as indicated by last year's half-a-million-dollar compactor system.

Fee structure

Transfer station fees, effective Jan. 1, 2023, will be an increase of $3 per ton for all customers (a $20 minimum still applies), and new oversized load fees in addition to the tipping fee.

The complete fee schedule is available for viewing on the transfer station and landfill website.

