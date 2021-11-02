Williamsport, Pa. – State College Federal Credit Union recently completed a merger with Horizon Federal Credit Union of Williamsport, Pa. The result increases Horizon’s membership to 15,000 and extends its footprint into Centre County, Pa.

“We are excited to welcome State College FCU members into the Horizon family,” said Horizon CEO Justin Howard. “As a result of this merger, State College FCU members will see enhanced value of their credit union membership through reward-based checking products, additional deposit and loan products, innovative digital banking products, and less fees.”

As a result of the merger, Horizon is opening a new branch at 2541 East College Ave in State College, a much more visible location than where State College FCU was previously.

“The new branch will have a bigger and modern footprint with a drive-thru, ATM, and coin machine.” said Howard. “Members are looking forward to the added amenities and services.”

The new location is scheduled to open on November 15. Horizon has retained All the former State College FCU employees will stay on with Horizon Federal Credit Union. Horizon provides a higher pay scale and additional benefits such as tuition reimbursement and paid maternity/paternity leave which were not previously offered at State College FCU.