A Williamsport resident has been recognized as a Pennsylvania worker who displays strong character in the face of disabilities.

John Hess, alongside thirty-one Pennsylvania workers, earned the "Achievement Award" from UniqueSource Products & Services, a membership-based organization with 53 members that focus on employment for Pennsylvanians with disabilities.

The award recognizes exceptional character demonstrated by those living and coping with disabilities, particularly in the workplace.

UniqueSource Products and Services celebrated the winner and nominees from across the Commonwealth during the annual Achievement Awards ceremony and banquet held at the Harrisburg Hilton on May 8.

Hess works at MaxWorx, a division of Hope Enterprises, Inc., as a photo licensed technician and is a production worker at the Reach Road facility.

He was honored "for going above and beyond in his duties at work" and his willingness to "always lend a helping hand to his co-workers. He is the first who takes care of job," states a press release from Hope Enterprises.

Hess was presented with an award plaque and cash prize.

“I am honored and grateful. It is not every day a person gets recognized for this," he said.

The event also featured a keynote presentation by international speaker and author, Tanisha Carter, who was a recipient of a 2022 Achievement Award herself.

“We are thankful for the thirty-one awardees who we celebrate tonight,” said Lisa Biggica, president & CEO of UniqueSource. “They are great representatives of the more than 2,000 employees across Pennsylvania who work on UniqueSource contracts.”

UniqueSource members employ approximately 2,000 persons with disabilities each year, with positions available in every county of the Commonwealth. For more information visit www.uniquesource.com.

For more information about MaxWorx, visit www.MaxWorx.org.

