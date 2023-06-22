Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport resident has been recognized as a Pennsylvania worker who embraces disabilities in a workplace setting.

Shane Ryder recently earned the "Embrace the Abilities Award" from UniqueSource Products & Services, a membership-based organization with 53 members that focus on employment for Pennsylvanians with disabilities.

The awards from UniqueSource recognize the character of individuals who live and cope with disabilities, particularly in the workplace.

Ryder works for North Central Sight Services, Inc. in Williamsport, Pa. as a General Assembler, focusing on a wide array of products. He was recognized for "always looking for solutions that will help make things easier for the visually impaired," according to Katie Coffey, marketing manager of NCCS.

Shane believes that people with impairments should not let anyone put them down, “Don’t let anyone tell you can’t do it. You can do anything you set your mind to,” he says.

Shane was presented with an award plaque and cash prize at the annual Achievement Awards ceremony on May 8.

For more information, visit www.uniquesource.com. For more information about North Central Sight Services, Inc. visit www.ncsight.org

