Williamsport, Pa. – The future of air travel in the Northcentral Pa. region is an ongoing discussion. Previously, the airport expressed uneasiness over whether a new carrier would replace the departing one, American Airlines.

"There's a lot going on," said Richard Howell, Executive Director of the Williamsport Regional Airport Authority. Airport leadership expects increased funding and a new carrier agreement. However, there was no stated "business reason" to avoid the transition.

"Its been no secret we're talking to Southern Airways Express. They want to come here," Howell said.

He went on to explain Southern could be flying out of Williamsport as early as April. A remaining discussion point is price: what consumers will pay for the new service from one of the northcentral Pa. region's largest airports.

Mentioning how carriers set their own ticket costs, he said, "we've been having general conversations [about costs]." Southern would be flying to Dulles International and the Greater Washington, D.C. markets, but the local airport authority is doing whatever they can to ensure lower fees for consumers," according to Howell.

Further announcements could come as early as January. "This is not by any means a sure deal," he said. But the Williamsport Airport Authority is "cautiously optimistic" they will bring service to the local market by April.

Referencing the process it has taken in order to get to this point, Howell noted Williamsport Regional currently is in a better position than it was three months ago when the airport's future seemed somewhat uncertain.

"The transition from American Airlines to Southern Airways Express," he said, "could mean a big change for air travel in the region. The operation, if we get it, could be awesome for customers."

Other airports in agreement with Southern expressed that they are enjoying their services, according to Howell, who spoke with the other airports. "They're [Southern] very customer service oriented."

But the planned agreement with Southern has many moving parts.

"The elephant in the room is United Airlines," said Howell, relaying how most of Southern's connectivity would be through United Airlines, who has many service agreements with several different air carriers.

An 'Airline Use Agreement' is being prepared for Southern, but Howell hinted at a possible deal-breaker: whether or not a fair ticket price can be negotiated for potential travelers. Without fair rates that are lower than those of American Airlines, Southern's arrival to the airport would not be beneficial, according to Howell.

Federal and state airport funding spurs infrastructure development

According to Howell, the authority was notified last week through U.S. Sen. Bob Casey's office that $70 million was being dispersed to Pa. airports under the Biden administration's infrastructure plan which passed in November. Williamsport Regional Airport (IPT) would receive $1.013 million for further infrastructure development projects.

The airport was awarded $17.2 million dollars in federal relief from the CARES Act, signed into law on March 27, 2020; but, according to Howell, the airport has not yet received the full payout.

“We were granted $10 million just for operations and maintenance. It’s a four-year program which they thought would represent four years worth of operations and maintenance for this airport. We’re drawing on that right now to pay the bills. The rest of the money we can use on development.”

As for the extra seven million in federal funds, Howell said they will be a reserve for “when we need it.”

Those funds will be put toward the airport’s long term sustainability, including projects such as a combination of a firefighter maintenance facility, another set of T-hangers, paving, upgrading fuel farm, sewer upgrade, and building aesthetics.

Howell explained that the authority is still using CARES money for the projects, which will run through June 2024, and said the airport is currently running "business-as-usual."