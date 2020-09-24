Williamsport, Pa. – The Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendor registration form for a job fair to be held on October 7 at Liberty Arena from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The period of 9 a.m. to noon will be reserved specifically for current and recently-displaced Shop Vac employees before the fair opens to the general public.

The vendor registration form is available here. A digital copy of the form may be submitted to sjones@williamsport.org or a paper copy can be faxed to (570) 321-1209.

Vendors do not need to pay a fee to attend, but must stay for the entire duration of the job fair. A table and two chairs will be set up for each business that registers.

All participants at the job fair will be required to follow masking and distancing guidelines.

Registrations are due by October 2.