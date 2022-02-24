Williamsport, Pa. – Forbes recently recognized Barbara B. Hudock, CEO and Founding Partner of Hudock Capital Group, as one of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors, including her among the highest ranked financial advisors in the nation.

In this year’s list of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors, Forbes named Hudock as one of the Top Ten Women Wealth Advisors in Pennsylvania. This is the fourth year in a row that Forbes has named Hudock one of its Top Women Wealth Advisors.

Forbes rankings are developed by SHOOK Research and chosen based upon an in-person interview, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.

Hudock, who holds both the Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) and Certified Portfolio Manager (CPM) professional designations, has more than four decades of experience in the wealth management industry.

Hudock said, “My heart is full. I am humbled by this tremendous honor. I am grateful for our clients’ trust and confidence and I am thankful for the opportunity to be engaged the extraordinary communities that we serve. I share this recognition with our talented team of professionals who focus every day on delivering our unique brand of a purpose-driven client experience.”

In addition to personally focusing on the needs of high-net-worth individuals and families, Hudock’s philosophy of strategic, philanthropic community support is a core value of the firm. Embraced by the entire team and reflecting the same philosophy of the majority of the firm’s clients, Hudock and her team consistently support a variety of arts, health and educational non-profit organizations.

Barbara is a member of the Board of the Woodcock Foundation for the Appreciation of the Arts and has served as a Trustee on the Bloomsburg University Council of Trustees, a member of the Boards of WVIA Public TV & Radio, the Community Arts Center, the Susquehanna Health Foundation, Bloomsburg University’s Foundation Board, the First Community Foundation of Pennsylvania, the Williamsport Lycoming Foundation, the Williamsport Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Pershing Advisor Solutions Advisor Council.