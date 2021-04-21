Williamsport, Pa. - This week, Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter announced the city is slated to receive up to $25.8 million in funds from President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan.

The mayor said the infusion of money could arrive in two separate installments, first of which could arrive by mid-May.

When asked where these funds are to be invested, Slaughter said the administration is waiting on further clarification from the federal government how the money can be spent.

“You are going to be getting, shortly, a big chunk of dollars equivalent to a little bit more than your budget,” said Steven Wray, a consultant with EConsult Solutions, the recently hired firm that is working with the city on its strategic financial management plan, a program through the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

Councilwoman Bonnie Katz said the stimulus could not have arrived at a better time.

“Our expenses keep on going up and our revenue is shortfunded at this point,” Katz said.

Business privilege, mercantile, and earned income tax revenue could be lower because of the pandemic impacts, said Nicholas Grimes, city treasurer/tax collector.

EConsult Solution’s annual contract of just under $65,000 was paid through a state Department of Community and Economic Development grant that city was awarded, Slaughter said.

The department covered 70 percent of the contract cost, he said.

The city used about $19,000 in Community Development Block Grant money to pay for its 30 percent match for the grant for the program, Slaughter said.

Council’s finance committee may get a glimpse of the first-quarter financials at its next meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Slaughter said.