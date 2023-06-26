Williamsport, Pa. — City council is exploring ways to better utilize underused properties in an effort to spur economic development in Williamsport.

On Thursday, council enacted two separate Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) programs. A final vote is expected next meeting. Commercial and Residential LERTA’s allow the city to provide tax exemptions for new construction on certain industrial, commercial, or residential properties.

Jason Fink, president and CEO, Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, said most available industrial property in the city is owned or held by companies with buildings already anticipating possible future development. More housing is needed. Public transportation with an available workforce works in the city’s favor, he said.

“We are seeing a bit more development in the city now than we have in the past,” added Councilmember Liz Miele, finance committee chair. Miele suggested the city “streamline the codes approval process.” Fink went a step further, suggesting the city re-examine zoning. Companies still have issues maintaining employees because of housing, he noted.

“The fact of the matter is the city needs new housing developed,” he said. Previous investments demonstrate “the city is committed to economic development,” Fink added. Property tax values are improving and LERTA doesn’t “abate any existing taxes on a property or adversely affect any tax revenue the city currently receives,” he said.

West Pharmaceutical said LERTA was a factor in its decision to expand in the area over two other choices, Fink explained. In attendance, former mayor Gabriel J. Campana thanked council for enacting LERTA. “It was very, very beneficial when we served the city.”

Public/private partnerships

Arctaris Impact Investors, a “national impact investment firm,” identified Williamsport for a potential $25 million public/private partnership.

“You don't apply to be part of this. They identify you,” Councilmember Randy Allison added. A $5 million match is expected by the city. “They’re interested to invest in Williamsport specifically.”

Council approved the city’s contingent non-binding participation in Arctaris Impact Investment Program, offering ”a fresh perspective on our community and will help expand the thought on what economic development really is,” according to Council President Adam Yoder.

This investment is different because Arctaris has a “really broad portfolio of investments — a long track record,” Yoder said. Arctaris has done work with “food deserts,” which are places with minimal access to food supplies. “They really diversify.” Arctaris has outside resources the city doesn’t, although there are matching funds in the city's budget, he explained.

“We’re still working on where we’re going to pull the capital from on our end," Yoder said. "It’s about utilizing current avenues we already have.”

A 2% return on investment is approximately $24,000 on $1.2 million investment, according to Councilmember Vince Pulizzi. “This will have a longer, positive impact on development.”

Cameras in city parks

Recent investments in city parks means extra steps need taken to protect assets, according to council.

“We’re not spying on people," Allison said. "It’s just to ensure that we protect our new facilities." In multiple locations, installations begin at Shaw Place, Memorial, Lose, then Newberry Parks. In 2024, Young’s Woods, and Brandon Parks will be added.

A survey shows instillation challenges, including Brandon Park, which will be more difficult because of its size and the trees, explained Kris Black, information technology director. The month-to-month contract cost of each camera every month is $75 and life expectancy is three years. External footage holding 45 days of “detections” means the city can monitor park activity in real-time. “This isn't sitting on somebody's cloud. It’s ours,” Black said.

Fire department HVAC

HVAC improvements for the fire company is going to require further discussion, council decided. An agreement between Williamsport Bureau of Fire, and McClure Company is a $27,000 project. Fire Chief Sam Aungst said so far $25,568 is budgeted. The HVAC system has not been updated since 1980.

Report illegal fireworks

According to ordinance, fireworks are not allowed in city limits. “Legally, there’s nowhere in the city that fireworks are allowed to be shot off,” Yoder said.

Children, PTSD victims, and pets are among groups inconvenienced by noise, he said. Although it's a safety and public nuisance, it’s difficult for the city to enforce. Yoder says the best thing for citizens to do is report illegal fireworks activity to city police, or fire department when they first begin. “We really need the public's help.”

Street barriers

Council approved a $40,000 transfer from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for 100 water-fillable street barriers to be used at public events, such as Little League Parade. “These are to protect citizens at these events,” said Scott Livermore, public works director.

In the past, the city rented barriers. according to Miele. The two-foot-tall barriers are expected to last 15 years. Previous ways the city handled barriers at public events was "dangerous,” Katz said.

The next city council meeting is 7 p.m. on Thurs., July 6, third floor of Trade and Transit Center, 144 West Third St.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.