Williamsport – Members of Financial 1st Federal Credit Union of Williamsport, Pa. voted in favor of merging into Horizon Federal Credit Union, also of Williamsport, Pa. in overwhelming fashion.

Over 80% of Financial 1st members who participated in the vote agreed to the merger. Financial 1st ceased operations on April 28, 2020, and their 1,100 members were automatically transferred to accounts with Horizon effective May 1, 2020.

As a result of the merger, Horizon membership increased to more than 13,000 members, and assets to nearly $85 million. Horizon will continue operations of the in-school branch at Williamsport High School which was previously run by Financial 1st.

“We are excited to welcome Financial 1st members into the Horizon family,” said Horizon CEO Justin Howard. “We have maintained a great relationship with Financial 1st , including partnering together to conduct financial reality fairs” said Howard.

“As a result of this merger, Financial 1st members will be afforded more banking products and services with lesser fees," continued Howard. "We are looking forward to working with the students at Williamsport High School and increasing opportunities for financial literacy awareness.”

The merger provides former Financial 1st members access to enhanced banking products and services including high-interest and rewards-based checking accounts, certificates, Online Bill Pay, mobile banking with mobile deposits, an expanded branch and ATM network, and more.

Horizon will retain both Financial 1st employees. Horizon provides a higher pay scale, medical benefits, and additional benefits which were not previously offered to Financial 1st employees.