Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport business owner has been selected for a small business advocacy council with connections across the country — and influence on Congress.

Named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council, Marianne Beane owns Endless Mountain Enterprises, LLC in Williamsport.

NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization. The Leadership Council consists of small-business advocates across the U.S. who promote the interests of small businesses to federal policymakers.

“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Beane. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

Marianne is a self-professed "serial entrepreneur" with a diverse background in education and training, sales and marketing, accounting, finance, and insurance. She has served the microenterprise and nonprofit communities as a coach and consultant since 2011, which led to the launch of her most recent business, Endless Mountain Enterprises, LLC, in 2020. She is a member of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce President’s Club and the Plunkett’s Creek Township Planning Commission, a seasoned seven-year Company Advisor for Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week (PFEW), a Founding Member and Director of the Professional Organization for Women’s Entrepreneurial Resilience (POWER), a 2023 Marquis Who’s Who Honored Listee, and has been featured in CanvasRebel Magazine and PA Business Central’s Top 100 Business People of 2023.

Beane joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs, and how access to capital will impact small business.

The Leadership Council is focused on both facilitating networking between small-business advocates around the country and ensuring that small businesses have their own seat at the table in Congressional matters.

“I am proud to have Marianne Beane as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.