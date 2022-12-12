The holidays are a time for giving gifts, and there is a recent trend of "gifting preloved items" from thrift stores.

Thrift stores are thriving, both nationwide and in our area. First Research, a market analysis company, estimates the used merchandise industry in the U.S. includes about 20,000 stores with combined annual revenue of about $15 billion.

The second-hand and resale market is forecast to reach about $53 billion by 2023, according to the annual forecast from thredUP, an online resale marketplace.

Did you know there are more than 150 thrift stores our 12-county region?

Like other business, there are three general types of thrift stores: national chains, local chains, and independents. National chain thrift stores include well-known names like The Salvation Army and Goodwill. They have the advantage of being able to pool their resources and proceeds on a national level.

The disadvantage is that their bigger size can lead to ballooned administration costs and other expenses which can reduce their amount of donated profits.

There are many Salvation Army and Goodwill locations in the area. American Rescue Workers and CommunityAid are both local chain thrift stores. American Rescue Workers operates 10 thrift stores and CommunityAid has six in Central Pennsylvania only.

Independent thrift stores are single businesses not affiliated with any others. While most independent thrift stores are nonprofit organization like the national and local chains with proceeds going to charitable causes, some are for-profit businesses.

HandUP in Milton

There are as many terms which thrift stores use to describe themselves. Douglas Diven, Founder and Executive Director of HandUP, states that the HandUP store is a combination second-hand and close-out store.

According to Diven, "We are known for the quality of product that we put on the floor and we are known for putting together different donations into creative and attractive displays. We also offer a lot of items that most stores don’t."

HandUP is located at 262 Willow Street in Milton.

Started in 2005, The HandUP Store and the HandUP Foundation have been creating jobs. Their proceeds go towards operating a women’s home, offering an Assistance Program, operating a church, operating a ministry to those coming out of incarceration, and offer family counseling. At The HandUP Store, clothing is their number one seller, but households and furniture are second.

Second Hand Rose in Dushore

For Second Hand Rose, located at 11026 Route 220 in Dushore, their logo includes the words "Thrift -Vintage-Etc." Carol Whittaker, owner of Second Hand Rose, noted that they carry a variety of items including clothing, furniture, antiques, knickknacks, kitchen items, curtains, etc.

"I use the term 'New to You' to describe items I sell. Most is second-hand but 'new' to the person who is buying it. We also carry a few items from local makers such as coffee, jewelry, ornaments, and handmade crafted mug designs," Whittaker said.

Like HandUP, Second Hand Rose takes pride in creating beautiful displays and tries to insure all items are in great condition.

Second Hand Rose, a for-profit business, has been in business for over nine years.

"I take pride in supporting a lot of local organizations with their fundraisers and provide necessary items for folks who had suffered a loss or fire at no cost," Whittaker said. "I also provide items to a church in Towanda for the homeless."

Second Hand Rose's top seller is also clothing. "I carry men's, women's, and children's clothing at affordable prices” said Whittaker. “Folks don't have to travel to a retail store."

Arcadian Consignment in State College

Jessie Dolan is the "Finder of Things & Stuff" for Arcadian Consignment. She said, "We are a consignment store, but we tend to use ‘secondhand’ in our marketing, both online and in the shop."

In the thrift store realm, consignment shops and antique stores differ from a traditional thrift store. Usually the differentiation is the source of the merchandise. Thrift store inventory usually consist of items donated to them while antique stores and consignment shops seek out items or have them brought to them to sell for a price.

Arcadian Consignment is located at 1319 Benner Pike in State College. In Dolan's opinion, Arcadian works to do things very different from all other thrift stores. "Once you step through their front door, you are met with an incredibly clean store that smells great and has good lighting," Dolan said.

“Our inventory changes daily, so the shop arrangement is different every week and we create vignettes so customers can visually see how secondhand items can be used together," she continued. "We only keep the majority of items on our floor for up to 90 days so you’ll never arrive to see the same old merchandise collecting dust year after year. We do not pile items on shelves or have overly cluttered/crowed spaces.”

Arcadian, which opened in November 2021, is a for-profit store. However, the local charity CentrePeace comes the first Wednesday of every month to collect unsold items, if their consignors have opted to donate their unsold things. They also make monthly donations to State College Women’s Club and Goodwill.

Arcadian's top sellers are artwork, pottery, jewelry, household décor, vintage wool area rugs, and furniture.

"We’ve become a little bit known for having a good selection of original artwork that isn’t crazy expensive but, obviously, with a few exceptions," Dolan said.

"We have been blessed with several consignors who have been collecting a long time and have amazing eyes for unique treasures," she added. "We’ve had Civil War era items to dinosaur fossils to rare sculptures/artwork, large Tiffany & Co silver collection, large designer jewelry collections, and everything in between."

They make sure they have wide range of price options and items. "We have items as low as $2 all the way up to $5000. Our average sale runs about $49," Dolan said.

COVID's impact on thrifting

Thrift Stores, like most businesses were affected by COVID. Most closed down during the initial bout.

"The HandUP Store closed for about two-three months for COVID. It has taken time to slowly get back up to speed," said Diven.

According to Whittaker, "Second Hand Rose closed down for the initial three months. I reopened with safety procedures in place. 2020 and 2021 saw a decrease in business however people still had needs that the store provided locally. We were able to survive the hard times. This year has finally been more productive and has seen an increase in the return of our loyal seasonal customers and locals, too.”

Dolan said that they opened Arcadian Consignment post-COVID, but in part thanks to COVID. Dolan, who also owns Room to Breathe Home Organizing, said, "during COVID, my clients started majorly decluttering because they were in their houses all the time."

She started offering to do contactless pickups of the items (because there was nowhere for the people to take the stuff due to closures) with the understanding that some items would be donated, some sold, some recycled, etc. That led to an overabundance of items and the idea to make Arcadian a reality.

Their consignment arrangement now allows people to bring their items to a trusted location, where every item of theirs is entered into software and tracked with a bar code.

"They don’t have to mess with the potential of scams, no shows, price haggling, etc. We make it very easy for them to make money on their secondhand items," Dolan said.

CommunityAid in Selinsgrove

Our area has a notable distinction in the thrift store world. With 74,000 square feet of space, the CommunityAid in Selinsgrove has earned the reputed title of "America's largest thrift store."

Located at 1070 N Susquehanna Trail, it's in a space that was formerly a Value City department store. Opened in 2014, CommunityAid has other smaller locations in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, York, Harrisburg, and Hanover.

CommunityAid is a faith-based, nonprofit organization that employs more than 400 people. They partner with hundreds of local nonprofit organizations by donating a percentage of sales and product to support neighbors in need.

But bigger isn't always necessarily better. Some shoppers have expressed comments that they had trouble finding what they wanted at the CommunityAid in Selinsgrove because of the store's size.

Per America’s Research Group, a consumer research firm, about 16 - 18% of Americans will shop at a thrift store during a given year. To keep these figures in perspective, during the same time frame; 11.4% of Americans shop in factory outlet malls, 19.6% in apparel stores and 21.3% in major department stores.

According to NARTS, The Association of Resale Professionals, "resale shopping attracts consumers from all economic levels. There is no typical resale shopper, just as there is no typical resale shop. No one is immune to the excitement of finding a treasure and saving money. Shrewd shoppers take advantage of the opportunity resale offers to save money on apparel, furniture and other consumer goods. These savings can add quality to life when used for vacations, entertainment, funding college and retirement accounts, and expanding family activities."

Buying a gift from a thrift store is good for the environment

The planet is already bursting with stuff. With so much stuff already in thrift stores, shopping for used items helps to ensure there isn't a demand to make new stuff.

Also, second-hand gifts have much less packaging than new items; most come preassembled. You can also find an endless amount of unique and one-of-a kind gifts in thrift stores which, in turn, support the local economy.

Thrift stores have been engrained in music pop culture

In the song "Raspberry Beret," Prince sang, "She wore a raspberry beret. The kind you find in a second-hand store." In the rock band Foreigner's song "Jukebox Hero," the lyrics speak to how "He bought a beat up six string, in the second hand store." And in "The Bargain Store" by Dolly Parton, she laments, "If you don't mind the fact that all the merchandise is used. But with a little mending it could be as good as new."

Remember, during this holiday season: Shop local. Spend local. And for many, there is nowhere better to do that than at their local thrift store.

