Lycoming/Clinton County, Pa. – As part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families to the Internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy, Comcast today announced plans to equip seven different locations in Lycoming and Clinton Counties with WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” over the next few months.

Working with local YMCAs and child care centers, Comcast is providing robust WiFi coverage at seven sites that are expected to help thousands of low-income students get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework:

Eastern Lycoming YMCA, Muncy

Jersey Shore YMCA

Lock Haven YMCA Child Care Services

Lock Haven YMCA School Age Program

Vineyard Community Center, Muncy

Williamsport YMCA Child Care Center

Loyalsock Child Care Center, Williamsport

“We know that local families have a fundamental need for access to crucial resources like WiFi Lift Zones, bridging the gap when at-home connectivity may not be available,” said Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter. “Thanks to Comcast, we look forward to connecting community centers with WiFi to provide a dynamic learning environment for our kids.”

“YMCA is very pleased to welcome Comcast’s Lift Zones to our communities as part of our collective effort to ensure that families, regardless of income, are connected to the digital world,” said Chad Eberhart, Chief Executive Officer of River Valley Regional YMCA.

Additional Lift Zones sites in central Pennsylvania are currently under consideration. These Lift Zones will feature free WiFi provided by Comcast, which will enable students to successfully participate in distance learning. The initiative will provide free connectivity for the community centers for the next three years.

Lift Zone sites complement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, which has helped connect millions of low-income people to the Internet at home since 2011.

“The COVID-19 crisis continues to put many low-income students at risk of being left behind, accelerating the need for comprehensive digital equity and Internet adoption programs to support them,” said Toni Murphy, senior vice president for Comcast’s Keystone Region. “We hope these Lift Zones will help those students who, for a variety of reasons, are unable to connect to effective distance learning at home.”