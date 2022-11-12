Lock Haven, Pa. — White Knight’s Game Room, Williamsport’s one stop shop for all things tabletop gaming, is expanding operations into Lock Haven.

The new satellite store located at 110 Main St in Lock Haven is set to open in the coming weeks.

Erik Guthrie, the owner of White Knight’s Game Room, along with his wife Katherine, are opening the satellite location in Lock Haven alongside fellow husband and wife duo, Alex and Aly Di Costanzo.

The new store is a way to get more White Knight's products into more customer’s hands and allow for increased community engagement, according to Guthrie.

“Local shoppers will have access to the millions of dollars’ worth of product that we carry for gamers that they can’t get anywhere else,” Guthrie said.

Guthrie said the store already donated $1,000 in plushies for the Lock Haven Halloween parade as a “welcome to the neighborhood" greeting.

The Lock Haven location will not replace the long-standing location—open for over a decade—in Williamsport’s Pajama Factory.

Instead, the new 1,400 square foot location features a smaller play area, with room for four to five tables, and will give the local gaming community in Lock Haven a chance to develop.

That's considerable smaller than the 8,700 square foot space at the Williamsport location, which contains a nearly 6,000 square foot game room for play of Dungeons & Dragons, Pathfinder, Magic: The Gathering, and more.

Guthrie hopes to see the formation of leagues in Lock Haven that could come to the Williamsport location for regional tournaments. This would be bolstered by opening a store in Bloomsburg—a plan Guthrie is actively working on.

With 25 years of experience, and having never sold an electronic game, Guthrie said that the game rooms and products at White Knight’s allow young people, raised on the internet, to learn simple networking skills that he feels are absent from video games. He said college students come in with an inability to engage in conversation with him or peers.

That changes as people get more engaged with the community and bond over a shared hobby and love of gaming, according to Guthrie.

Once one gamer gains communication skills, they can spread that skill to others around them. "They can get their buddies jobs,” Guthrie said. “You know, it’s all the stuff that they need to learn.”

He said that games like Dungeons & Dragons also provide a more fun and engaging way for younger kids to learn basic math skills such as fractions.

Patrons under age 18 interested in attending one of White Knight’s events, which run five days a week, need to come with a guardian on their first trip. Children under age 12 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all events.

Guthrie said that the game room features large couches and televisions, less for the benefit of the gamers and more for parents who tag along.

White Knight’s Game Room has never had any plans to expand into other facets of nerd culture like selling comics; the store has opted to “stay in their lane," Guthrie said.

"I can just keep moving forward with what I know, making that stronger and sharing that," Guthrie said. "Let the people who actually have that love for that industry do that same thing."

Erik’s Edibles, Guthrie’s other business which served 84 varietals of pickled food stuffs, has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans for the kitchen to reopen do exist, but when that would happen is still currently up in the air.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.