Despite the struggles of running a business in 2021, many businesses opened or set 2022 plans in motion, with new spots including local restaurants, restaurant chains, cafes, boutiques, shopping destinations. Here is the breakdown by location.

Windows on 4th restaurant: Downtown Williamsport

Windows on 4th officially opened on August 5, 2021. The restaurants offers "eclectic" takes on traditional cuisine.

See: Windows on 4th brings a new twist to downtown Williamsport dining scene

Crazy Tomato: Downtown Williamsport

After twelve years on the "golden strip," the Crazy Tomato is now moving to a new location on the corner of Maynard and W. Third Streets in Williamsport at the location of the former Jackie's Kitchen.

See: Crazy Tomato announces relocation after 12 years on the Golden Strip

Uptop Cuisine: Downtown Williamsport

Uptop Cuisine has a physical restaurant location on 623 Arch St, which opened in July 2021, but the owners intend to operate a food truck in Williamsport in 2022.

With a focus on seafood dishes, the restaurant takes popular dishes and recreates them with a specialty twist.

See: Uptop Cuisine: Fresh and local food with a special seafood twist

Soul Food City: Downtown Williamsport

As of December 2021, Soul Food City opened on Cemetery St. in the Pajama Factory parking lot in Williamsport's west side. Soul Food City is open from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. and their menu and any additional hours can be found on their social media accounts.

See: Soul Food City food truck opens its window in Williamsport area

Popeyes: E. Third St, Williamsport

The fast food restaurant, known for its New Orleans-style fried chicken, will open in 2022 on East Third Street, also known as the "golden strip," in Williamsport.

See: Popeyes restaurant coming to E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township

Texas Roadhouse: E. Third St, Williamsport

Texas Roadhouse will be located at the space of the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant on the Golden Strip, at 1940 E. Third Street.

See: Texas Roadhouse on Golden Strip expected to open in March 2022

Hobby Lobby: E. Third St, Williamsport

The craft and home décor chain store, which is located at the former Kmart in the Loyal Plaza on E. Third Street, opened in June 2021.

See: Hobby Lobby in Williamsport opens on Friday

Hobby Lobby: Selinsgrove

The Hobby Lobby location in Selinsgrove opened mid-December 2021. The store is located in Monroe Township at the former Weis Markets at Susquehanna Valley Mall.

Kitch It To The Curb: Lewisburg

Kitch It To The Curb began its food truck business during the COVID-19 pandemic but will now bring its food truck business to the Cornerstone Kitchen cafe in the Miller Center.

See: Food truck business partners with the Miller Center of Lewisburg

Starbucks: Lycoming Crossing, Muncy

The new Starbucks restaurant will open in fall 2022 in the Lycoming Crossing plaza in Muncy Township. Many stores have left the Lycoming Mall to relocate to the plaza.

See: No Chick-fil-A; Starbucks is under construction at Lycoming Crossing plaza

See: Lycoming Crossing continues to grow as mall could lose more stores

Marshalls: Lycoming Crossing, Muncy

A Marshalls store, a discount department store offering clothing, homeware, and gift items, will be occupying the previous site of Bed Bath & Beyond. An opening date has not been confirmed.

See: Hallmark store at Lycoming Mall set to close

PB&J Bar: Milton

Opening in 2022, PB&J Bar is the sister cafe to the original Danville location; offers vegan and plant-based meals and green juices.

Other recent or upcoming openings in Milton include AMOSS, a wellness store; Cinn-ful treats, a family-owned bakery; The Tarry Shop, offering a curated selection of antique arts and decor, and used books. Find the full list in the link below.

See: 'The Milton Renaissance': Rise in arts, food, and culture through Milton non-profit

Wagging Tail Coffee Co.: Watsontown

The owners began Wagging Tail out of a mobile trailer, but opened a brick-and-mortar location in Allenwood as of August 2021. In addition to coffee, they serve lemonade, green tea, plant-based energy drinks, and milkshake-type drinks that appeal to kids.

See: Wagging Tail Coffee Co. brings taste of Pacific Northwest to northcentral Pennsylvania

What new watering hole or restaurant are you hoping to frequent in 2022? Tell us about a new spot that might have cropped up near you!