Wilkes-Barre, Pa. — Couponing is alive and well, and internet shopping coupons are often a Google search away. To determine the most popular internet shopping coupons across the United States, Forbes Advisor has analyzed five years of Google Trends data.

The result: Chewy pet supplies are the most in-demand online coupons in Pennsylvania. Searches for Chewy coupons were most concentrated in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, and Erie.

Pennsylvania isn't alone in trying to find discounts while spoiling their pets: the Commonwealth is in the company of New York, Montana, Georgia, North Carolina, and three other states.

GoodRX pharmaceuticals and various food delivery brand coupons were also popular choices for coupon searches across the U.S. GoodRX topped searches in Illinois, Alabama, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and four other states.

Nationally, clothing brand coupons topped the search lists of 20 different states including California, Florida, Michigan, and Washington. SHEIN brand coupons topped 18 of the 20 clothing-searching states.

Commenting on the findings, Caroline Lupini, Credit Cards and Travel Analyst from Forbes Advisor said:

“With rising costs across the nation and households feeling the squeeze on their pockets, coupons are a useful way of saving money on everyday purchases without having to switch from favored brands."

"This study reveals that coupons for fast fashion companies are the most sought-after in the U.S., followed by pet supplies, pharmaceuticals, and food. There are some surprising outliers, such as Wayfair furniture coupons being the most popular in New Jersey, and Colorado’s ParkDIA seeing massive increases in search levels after pandemic rules were relaxed and travel became viable. It will be interesting to see how these trends develop over time as we keep an eye on the economic outlook during a market downturn.”

