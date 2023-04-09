Harrisburg, Pa. — After three weeks of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry’s bracket-style contest where voters weighed in on Twitter with their favorite PA-made products, Pittsburgh-based Primanti Bros. was named the “Coolest Thing Made in PA.

The 90-year-old sandwich chain made famous for slathering coleslaw and fries on its sandwiches earned the this week following a championship round face-off with Schuylkill County’s Mrs. T’s Pierogies.

All told, more than 32,000 votes were tallied to determine the final winner, which Primanti Bros. secured in the final round with 53% of the total vote.

The restaurant celebrated by offering free beer to customers at every location across Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

“Hats off to the Primanti Bros. – not only for the brilliant and hilarious social media posts they entertained us with throughout the contest – but for being crowned by Pennsylvania voters as the ‘Coolest Thing Made in PA’,” said PA Chamber President and CEO Luke Bernstein.

“This contest showcased what makes our state great by highlighting products made and manufactured in our Commonwealth – and the public’s response has blown us away. These last three weeks have left no doubt that Pennsylvanians are passionate about their homegrown products. While this was the first ‘Coolest Thing’ contest we’ve run, we’re just getting started!” Bernstein continued.

“We’ve known that Primanti Bros. was the Coolest Thing in PA since 1933 – but we’re glad everyone else knows, too,” said Primanti Bros. CEO Adam Golomb. “While it’s an honor to be recognized as a champion – it’s even more remarkable to consider all of the iconic brands, businesses, and stories that were born of our Commonwealth. Pennsylvania is full of cool things – and we’re excited to be counted among them.”

“We lost much more productivity following this tournament than we did with the NCAA tournament,” said Tom Twardzik, owner of Ateeco, Inc., the parent company of Mrs. T’s. “We congratulate Primanti Bros. on their win in the Pennsylvania Chamber ‘Coolest Thing Made in PA’ Tournament. It was a close win with our #PierogySquad showing up and voting for us round after round – we are so thankful for all the pierogy love.”

The “Coolest Thing Made in PA” contest began on March 14, with 32 companies competing. Coverage has been broadcast across statewide radio, television, and newspaper outlets. The full list of coverage can be found here.

In addition to bragging rights, Primanti Bros. will receive complimentary tickets to next year’s Annual PA Economic Forecast and Business Leadership Summit where they will be honored.

The full list of competing companies in the 2023 “Coolest Thing in PA” contest included:

Meta The Metaverse

Mrs. T’s Pierogies

Harley Davidson Motorcycles

PA-Made Steel: ATI, Cleveland Cliffs, Ellwood Group, U.S. Steel

Zippo Lighters

Asher’s Chocolate Pretzels

Troegs Nugget Nectar

Pixelle Microwaveable Bags

Yuengling Lager

Wabtec Locomotives

PPG Paints and Coatings

UTZ Potato Chips

Rock Lititz Super Bowl Stage

Musselman’s Applesauce

Coherent Lasers

Aurora Self-Driving Cars

Dalessandro’s Cheese Steaks

Pampers Baby Diapers

Rutter’s Iced Tea

Martin & Co. Guitars

York Barbell

Primanti Brothers Sandwich

Crayola Crayons

Seltzer’s Lebanon Bologna

Hershey’s Kisses

Lockheed Martin Spacecraft

Martin’s Potato Rolls

Channellock Pliers

Sheetz MTO

Astrobotic Lunar Robots

Eat’n Park Smiley Cookies

Duolingo Language Learning App

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.