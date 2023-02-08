Welcome to our series on the six components of a business operating system! In our previous articles, we explored the first three components: vision, people, and data. These components are essential for the smooth and effective functioning of a business. In this article, we will delve into the remaining three components: issues, processes, and execution. These components are equally important and play a crucial role in driving results for the company. Together, these six components form the foundation of a strong and successful business.

Components of your business operating system

Issues - A process for smoking out your issues, as in a S.W.O.T, and solving them

Admitting that we or our businesses have issues doesn’t make anyone less effective, capable, or successful as an entrepreneur. It just makes them normal. I’ve yet to meet a “perfect” business. I’ve found that the ones that pretend to be perfect tend to have bigger issues than the rest! Everyone and every business has issues. The trick is turning an issue into a solution.

Strengthening this component means becoming great at solving problems throughout the organization – setting them up, knocking them down, and making them go away forever.

Process - Documenting all your processes and getting everyone trained and following them

Processes are the secret ingredient in your organization. This means “systemizing” your business by identifying and documenting the core processes that define the way to run your business. You'll need to get everyone on the same page with what the essential procedural steps are, and then get everyone to follow them to create consistency and scalability in your organization.

Execution - A systematic way to make sure your plan is on track with meetings and quarterly goals

This means bringing discipline and accountability into the organization – becoming great at execution – taking the vision down to the ground and making it real.

Companies that implement a completed business operating system, have the ability to break through the ceiling and scale their businesses. The owners have a complete sense of control over the business. They are satisfied, the customer experience is better, and their internal operations are consistent.

Companies with an operating system are able to hire people they love working with and they can solve their issues for the long-term greater good. The owners of the business start to see the fruits of their labor and start gaining in all areas of the business. The business is self-sustaining above and beyond the entrepreneur. It starts to take a life of its own.

After 30 years experience with organic growth and growth through acquisition I choose the Entrepreneurial Operating System. EOS isn’t a computer operating system. It’s a people operating system that harnesses human energy through a simple set of tools and principles.

EOS gets you “unstuck” by organizing the hundreds of challenges you face every day and making them more manageable. You’re able to solve issues before they become problems, get the right people in the right seats, make meetings so productive that you actually look forward to them, and build a culture of accountability.

When you run on EOS, everyone is working toward the same goals. Your business runs more smoothly and profitably. You break through the ceiling to achieve growth. And you simply enjoy life more.

About the author Marshall Welch III is a highly experienced and skilled advocate for creative communities and entrepreneurs. With over three decades of experience in organic growth, growth through acquisition, and financing and venture capital, he is well-equipped to guide entrepreneurs through the challenges and opportunities of building and scaling successful businesses. His passion and diligence make him a dedicated and compassionate leader who is committed to helping entrepreneurs and creative communities achieve their goals. If you have any questions or would like to connect with Marshall, you can email him at marshall.welch@eosworldwide.com or visit his website at eosworldwide.com/marshall-welch.

