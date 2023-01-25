Think of a business operating system like a playbook. For a leadership team to run a business effectively, it needs to lay out the expectations for each person involved in the company. This is the only way to ensure long-term success for your company.

A business operating system is your company's unique way of doing things. It is how a company operates, goes to market, produces and deals with its customers. An effective business operating system helps companies rise above obstacles so the people who are doing the work, and is more valuable as a result. A business that effectively operates without you is always more attractive to public and private sources of capital.

A business operating system gets everyone in the company on the same page, with the same vision, working toward the same goals. Expectations, processes, and accountability are defined so that everyone is in sync and operating together like a well-oiled machine.

Without an operating system, your organization is sure to be dealing with miscommunication, individual agendas, and team conflicts that derail the success of your company. As a result, you’ll experience long hours, frustration, wasted time and energy, loss of your best employees, and lower financial returns.

Components of your business operating system

It is important to create each business operating system component to be scalable, up or down, for future growth or contraction. The six components are interrelated. Therefore, the successful leaders address all six components and understand how they affect each other.

Vision - Getting clear on your vision, and getting all your people 100% on the same page

Strengthening this component means getting everyone in the organization 100% on the same page with where you’re going and how you’re going to get there.

People - Getting all the right people on the bus, and putting them in the right seats

We can’t do it without great people. This means surrounding yourself with great people, top to bottom, because you can’t achieve a great vision without a great team. Then Putting those great people in the right seat. Meaning they have the capacity to do their job, want to do their job, and get the job they need to do.

Data - Managing your business on the data with a scorecard that you review weekly

This means cutting through all the feelings, personalities, opinions, and egos and boiling your organization down to a handful of objective numbers that give you an absolute pulse on where things are.

With the Vision, People, and Data Components strong, you start to create a comprehensible, transparent, open and honest organization where everything becomes more visible and you start to “smoke out all the issues,” which leads to the other three components.

In this article, we explored the first three components of a business operating system: vision, people, and data. These components are crucial for the smooth and effective functioning of a business. In the next article, we will delve into the remaining three components of a business operating system: issues, processes, and execution. Together, these six components form the foundation of a strong and successful business. We will discuss the specific roles that each component plays and how they work together to drive results for the company.

About the author Marshall Welch III is a highly experienced and skilled advocate for creative communities and entrepreneurs. With over three decades of experience in organic growth, growth through acquisition, and financing and venture capital, he is well-equipped to guide entrepreneurs through the challenges and opportunities of building and scaling successful businesses. His passion and diligence make him a dedicated and compassionate leader who is committed to helping entrepreneurs and creative communities achieve their goals. If you have any questions or would like to connect with Marshall, you can email him at marshall.welch@eosworldwide.com or visit his website at eosworldwide.com/marshall-welch.

