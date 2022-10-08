Williamsport, Pa.— West Pharmaceuticals celebrated National Manufacturing Day with an informational event at its plant on Reach Road in Williamsport Friday.

The event featured free food and ice cream, as well as tables providing information on the products that West manufactures. Products made by West include baby bottles, pill containers and caps, plungers, stoppers, and more through the use of injection molding at their Williamsport plant.

According to The Manufacturing Institute, National Manufacturing Day’s goal is to “inspire the next generation to start careers in modern manufacturing.

President Joe Biden signed a proclamation Thursday acknowledging Oct. 7 as National Manufacturing Day.

“This year’s National Manufacturing Day comes in the midst of an American manufacturing boom, as we celebrate the strength and resilience of the American worker and recommit to the investments and innovation that will ensure the future is Made in America,” The proclamation reads.

West Pharmaceuticals is also experiencing what could be described as a “boom” in manufacturing positions across North Central Pennsylvania, as they recently broke ground on 37,000-square-foot facility expansion at their Williamsport plant that’s expected to bring 200-plus jobs to the area.

Though that project isn’t expected to be completed until October of next year, Gabe Hansen, West Pharmaceuticals Jersey Shore Plant Manager, said positions are open now at both plants.

He couldn’t provide an exact figure on open positions at either plant, but both plants are in a constant state of hiring, especially for entry-level manufacturing positions, he noted.

Rhonda Fogleman, West’s Williamsport human resources manager, said positions for the Williamsport plant start at $18 an hour, with benefits starting on the first day of employment.

The goal of the event was to “increase visibility and interest in manufacturing with a specific interest on showcasing how innovative and exciting careers in manufacturing with West can be,” Hansen explained.

