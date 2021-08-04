Harrisburg, Pa. - Good things, and new jobs, are about to be happening for the area around Williamsport and Jersey Shore, according to the governor's office.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., a global manufacturer in design and production of high-quality delivery systems for injectable medicines, will be expanding and modernizing its Williamsport manufacturing plant, according to the Wolf administration.

This will mean an $18 million investment into the expansion project.

The company will be retaining 1,100 jobs statewide, and creating over 200 new, family-sustaining, full-time jobs collectively at three Pennsylvania locations in Williamsport, Jersey Shore, and the company’s headquarters in Exton, according to West Pharmaceutical.

“My administration is thrilled to support West’s expansion project - which will support increased manufacturing capabilities at its Williamsport location and bring over 200 new, good-paying jobs, to both Lycoming and Chester County communities,” said the governor.

The expansion will include a 12,000 sq. ft. addition to the Williamsport facility, plus the purchase of production equipment for a new product mixer line.

“With centennial roots in Pennsylvania, we are eager to witness West’s continued growth and contributions to our state’s renowned manufacturing industry," added Wolf.

The project is expected to modernize the plant, increase manufacturing output, and improve overall efficiency, according to the Wolf administration.

“We are pleased to continue our growth within Pennsylvania, which will help support our mission of improving the lives of patients across the globe,” said David Montecalvo, West’s Senior Vice President, Chief Operations and Supply Chain Officer.

“We are grateful for our partnership with the Commonwealth of PA and for the support of the Governor’s Action Team, which will help enable our continued commitment to expand our operations in PA and supporting a bright future for the communities in which we operate," Montecalvo said.

West Pharmaceuticals, a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services, delivers more than 40 billion components and devices annually, ensuring the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving, and life-enhancing, medicines for patients.

“West has been a key employer here in Lycoming County the past several decades, and continues to provide great jobs, with family-sustaining wages and benefits to those in the greater Lycoming County community. With over 650 jobs currently between the Williamsport and Jersey Shore plants, we are excited to see their growth with the addition of new jobs at these facilities,” said Jason Fink, President/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

“This expansion will provide for more people in our area to obtain quality jobs with a premier employer. It is great to see the breadth of the partnership established to land these jobs here in Pennsylvania. Much credit goes to the Commonwealth, the Governor and Governor’s Action Team, and the Lycoming County Commissioners for their investment in securing these jobs for Lycoming County and Pennsylvania," Fink said.

The company received a funding proposal from the Pa Department of Community and Economic Development for a $687,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a $258,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers; and they also applied for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit program; and for a Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority loan.

The company has said they are committed to investing over $18 million into the project, and creating over 200 new jobs over the next three years.

According to the state, this project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an "experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor, and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania."

Those interested to learn more about a career at West Pharmaceutical's should explore here.