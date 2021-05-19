This Thursday, May 20 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., the Wellsboro Growers Market is opening for the 2021 season on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro, next to the Green Free Library.
Ann Vayansky of Growin’ Native will be at this Thursday's market with shrubs, small trees and flowering plants that are native to North Central Pennsylvania and ready for planting. Among them are flowering perennials - sneezeweed and swamp milkweed; flowering plants - Monarda and Zizia; shrubs - Indian currant and nannyberry; and small trees - witch hazel, pawpaw and hazel.
Frank Maffei will be hosting tastings of his Staggering Unicorn wines, which will be sold by the bottle. He is bringing elderberry and black raspberry, the only dry wines he makes; fruited wines, such as pineapple strawberry, cherry, lemon and mixed berry, and specialty wines, like maple.
At the Between Two Rivers Maple Products booth will be Sally and Jeff Jones with their maple syrup, maple cream and maple candy.
Liz McLelland of Yorkshire Meadows is bringing an array of goodies, including her lemon, orange and lime curd, carrot cake, Eccles cakes, scones, caramel shortbread bars, pecan sandies, assorted cookies and pastries, her new summer fruit preserve, raspberry mango jam, triple berry jam and other British delights.
Kathy Siegrist of Bakery 303, "the pound cake lady" is offering lots of new treats. In addition to bringing her classic butter, lemon glazed, serious chocolate, chocolate stout and pecan streusel swirl pound cakes, she is introducing her newest flavor, spicy jalapeno chocolate pound cake, which is made with jalapeno beer, and her new supersized pound cake, great for sharing because it’s soooo big. Also new will be caramel twirl chocolate dipped pretzels and different flavored cake pops, such as lemon cake pops dipped in chocolate and chocolate cake pops dipped in a melted peanut butter candy coating.
Offered at the New View Farm booth will be Linda Sweely's artisan breads, herb focaccia, bagels (plain, cinnamon raisin and everything) and Boston cream cupcakes as well as jams and jellies, honey, maple syrup products, homemade sauerkraut, ground horseradish and sprouts.
Shortsville Green Growers, a no-spray, chemical-free operation, will have microgreens, such as pea shoots, organic black oil sunflowers, broccoli and daikon purple radish, salad greens and some vegetable plants that home growers can buy.
At the CBJ Collective booth will be hand-poured scented candles in a wide variety of fragrances, wax melts, liquid and bar soaps, hand lotion and bath scrubs, as well as crocheted items. Among the most popular scents year-round is pumpkin apple butter. People also enjoy combination scents, such as basil, sage and mint; cucumber melon; mandarin peach; and white tea and ginger.
Udder Merry Mac Farm may be at this Thursday's market, too.
Goodies For Our Troops will have yard sale items at the market and is holding a prize raffle.
Customers are asked to wear face masks and maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others.
"Our Growers Market is a rain or shine event," said Thomas Putnam, event organizer. "When there are rain showers, we stay outside under the trees. If there is a downpour or constant, heavy rain, the market will be cancelled."
The market will be every Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. through October 14, weather permitting. For updates on who and what will be at the market, email wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com or visit the Wellsboro Growers Market Facebook page.
Growers and others who want to participate at an upcoming market are asked to contact Putnam for more information at 570-439-2000 or email him at wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com.