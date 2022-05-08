Sunbury, Pa. — Weis Markets will invest $150 million to build, remodel, and expand its stores, President Jonathan H. Weis announced last month.

At the company’s annual shareholder meeting in Sunbury, Weis said the company continues to make record investments in new stores, remodels, fuel centers, information technology upgrades, and smaller store improvement projects, according to a release issued April 28.

“In 2022, we plan to invest more than $150 million in our capital expenditure program,” said Mr. Weis. “This budget includes four new stores, some of which will be completed in the coming years, one expansion, five major remodels and eight fuel centers.”

During the meeting, Mr. Weis reviewed the company’s progress in 2021, during which it opened replacement stores in Gap, Bethlehem and Macungie, along with a new store in Martinsburg, West Virginia. The company also completed thirteen major remodels, opened nine fuel centers and finished work on more than 1,100 retail store projects which improve efficiencies and customer experience, the release said.

“The past two years have been an enormously challenging time for us, but our team has held up well and has done extraordinary things on a daily basis” Weis noted. “Today, Weis associates in every part of our company are helping us feed the communities we serve and grow our business. We are proud and grateful.”

Mr. Weis also reviewed the company’s 2021 results, saying, “Our growth program, along with strong supply chain performance, disciplined merchandising and consistent in-store conditions, helped us generate a record $4.2 billion in net sales and a 1.7% comparable store sales increase in 2021, exceeding record results in 2020. On a two-year stacked basis, our sales increased 18.1%.”

