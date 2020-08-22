Sunbury, Pa. -- According to the Weis Markets 2019 Sustainability Report, Weis Markets and its associates have continued making steady progress towards reducing the company's environmental impact. Since 2008, the company has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 27%, exceeding its goal of a 20% reduction by 2020.

Sustainability progress in 2019 included continuing to implement innovative measures to reduce truck fleet fuel consumption, increase facility energy efficiencies, reduce refrigerant emissions, and divert waste from landfills.

“Today, our associates are working to operate efficiently by conserving energy and reducing waste—an area of particular importance for us at a time when one-third of all food is thrown away,” said Weis Markets Chairman and CEO Jonathan Weis. “Our overall goal is steady, measurable progress. We will continue to invest in our sustainability program in 2020 and work to reduce our overall environmental impact in the communities we serve.”

Key Weis Markets sustainability achievements in 2019 include:

Diverting 38,950 tons of waste from landfills (nearly three times the weight of the Brooklyn Bridge). This total includes: 860 tons of products donated to local food banks through the company’s expanding partnership with Feeding America The repurposing of 1,360 tons of food waste to rationed cattle feed



Earning Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) GreenChill program recognition for outstanding refrigerant management in 11 stores. The program encourages reducing refrigerant usage to address environmental impacts on the ozone layer and climate

Achieving a company record low refrigerant leak rate of 7.2% (GreenChill partner average was 14.3%)

Recycling 28,651 tons of cardboard and paper and 897 tons of plastic bags

Converting 27 stores from fluorescent to LED lighting, annually reducing electricity consumption by 300,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per store

Weis Markets 2019 Sustainability Report: Weis By Nature is available here.