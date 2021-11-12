Harrisburg -- Weis Markets continues to fundraise for The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all. The association recently awarded Weis Markets a Distinguished Achievement Award for their significant contributions to the success of its Eastern States region.

“The support of Weis Markets, and key leaders from Weis Markets, has been exceptional,” said Natalie Wech, co-chair of the American Heart Association’s South Central Pennsylvania Board of Directors. “Through their Life is Why consumer campaigns and top-level sponsorship, Weis has raised and committed over $1.5 million since its inaugural Life is Why consumer campaign that launched in February 2019.”

In 2021, store teams across the company’s 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia raised $575,000 for their Life is Why consumer campaign during American Heart Month in February.

Additionally, Weis Markets became the first sponsor of the new Live Fierce Capital Region community impact campaign. This year-long campaign helped the American Heart Association address community health priorities, including:

providing CPR in Schools training kits to several school districts throughout Central Pennsylvania

supplying a local Federally Qualified Health Center with blood pressure self-monitoring tools to help patients most at risk of uncontrolled high blood pressure manage their blood pressure at home

equipped the Harrisburg School District with new filtered water bottle filling stations, encouraging water consumption over sugary drinks

“Many Weis Markets employees and executives have stepped up over the years to serve as volunteer leaders, including serving as event chairs for our Heart Ball, Heart Walk and Go Red for Women campaigns, or sharing their personal stories to show the impact the American Heart Association is having on the lives of so many in our community,” said Joshua Smeltzer, co-chair of the American Heart Association South Central Pennsylvania Board of Directors.

“Their leadership has made a real difference in Central Pennsylvania and across several states where Weis Markets and its customers are putting their hearts into our lifesaving mission.”

Weis Markets employees who have served as volunteer leaders for the American Heart Association over the past year include:

Ron Bonacci, vice president of advertising and marketing – South Central Pennsylvania Board of Directors member and 2021 Capital Region Heart Ball chair

Jaime Hynoski, community relations and event management specialist – 2021 Capital Region Heart Walk co-chair

Emily Bumgarner, registered dietician – 2021 Capital Region Heart Walk co-chair

Jeremy Lumadue, human resources talent manager – 2021 Central PA Heart Walk executive leadership team member

Jeremy Latimer, New York district manager – 2021 Southern Tier Heart Walk executive leadership team member

Wendy Oliver, regional vice president of operations – 2022 Capital Region Go Red for Women co-chair

Rick Seipp, vice president of pharmacy – 2022 Capital Region Go Red for Women co-chair

Anthony Caggiano, Mechanicsburg store manager – heart attack survivor and spokesperson for 2021 Life is Why consumer campaign

The funds raised by supporters like Weis Markets fund the mission of the American Heart Association to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives and the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, reducing barriers to health care access and quality.

This support allows the American Heart Association to fund investments in cardiovascular research, improve patient outcomes, advocate for policies that promote community health and educate people about healthy living.