Sunbury, Pa. – Weis Markets today announced it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations in 55 of its in-store pharmacies throughout Pennsylvania starting Thursday, Jan. 21.

Individuals 65 or over will be prioritized, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Health Department guidance.

Weis pharmacies will also prioritize COVID-19 immunizations for people aged 16-64 with high-risk conditions including cancer, chronic kidney disease, smoking, COPD, heart conditions, Down Syndrome, obesity and diabetes.

To receive the vaccine, customers must schedule an appointment with a Weis certified immunizer at: https://www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services. Appointment sign-ups are available one day prior to the immunization, and a face covering is required. To ensure the effectiveness of the vaccine, Weis pharmacies will schedule customers for a second immunization four weeks after their first shot.

“Our pharmacies have received a limited quantity of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and will begin immunizing on Thursday. Per Pennsylvania Health Department guidelines, we are prioritizing individuals 65 years or older and those with high-risk conditions for immunization appointments,” said Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ Vice President of Pharmacy. “Over time, we hope to expand to other priority categories as vaccine becomes more available and in coordination with the Commonwealth’s guidelines. We’re ready to help.”

Immunizations are available at Weis in-store pharmacy locations throughout Pennsylvania, including: Allentown, Altoona, Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Northeast PA, Southeast PA, Lycoming County, Sunbury, Selinsgrove and Lewisburg.