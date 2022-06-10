Scranton, Pa. — Jonathan H. Weis, Chairman, President, and CEO of Weis Markets, will be joining the Board of Directors of WVIA, the PBS and NPR affiliate for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Weis is best known for overseeing all aspects of Weis Markets' operations and management across its 198 locations in seven states.

WVIA executives have expressed enthusiasm at the addition of Weis to the Board, praising his family's commitment to the community.

L. Peter Frieder, Chair of the WVIA Board of Directors, was especially enthusiastic about Weis's unique perspectives gained through his experiences with Weis Markets' large and diverse service area.

“It is an honor to have Jonathan join the Board here at WVIA,” said Carla McCabe, WVIA president, and CEO. “Jonathan’s experience and expertise will bring valuable insights to the board and the station as a whole.”

Jonathan Weis is a graduate of Shikellamy High School in Sunbury and holds a B.A. from Yale University. In addition to the Weis Markets Board and WVIA Board, he has also served on the Susquehanna University Board of Directors.

Weis joined the Weis company full-time in 1989. Early in his career, he worked in produce merchandising, grocery procurement, and store operations. Weis subsequently worked in Weis’ real estate department, and in 1996, he became the company’s vice president of property management and development. In 2004, he became vice-chairman and corporate secretary before taking on the positions of Chairman, President, and CEO.

