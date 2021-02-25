Williamsport, Pa. -- This past year has been rough for a lot of Pennsylvania residents--including couples who were planning a wedding. COVID-19 threw a wrench in many planned nuptuals.

"We have seen so many that have had to cancel or reschedule their big day due to state restrictions, financial distress… the list goes on," said a post on Nomad Distilling Co.'s website.

"As a place that loves to host weddings and see people on one of the happiest days of their lives, we were frankly getting pretty bummed out! So we put our heads together to find out a way to change that … we’re giving away a wedding!"

Nomad Distilling is family owned and operated, located on Rt. 654 west of DuBoistown in Bastress Twp. Since taking the lead at the former Mountain Top Distillery, owners Frank and Sarah Kudlack have undertaken renovations and rebranded to make the business and venue their very own.

Nomad Distilling Co. has partnered with local vendors to help in their wedding giveaway. "We are taking the stress away from planning a wedding, and providing you the venue, food, beverage, flowers, hair and makeup from Salon Magnolias, photography from Emily Kane Photography, and music from Mint DJs. We’re not joking!"

How it works:

Review the rules & restrictions and make sure you are eligible. Apply! Visit this link to apply for our FREE WEDDING Giveaway. Application deadline midnight on February 26. Submissions will be reviewed and narrowed down. Semi-finalist will be announced on March 1. Voting begins. Each couple will be given a link to encourage their friends and family to vote. Voting closes March 8. Finalists announced. Voting begins. Winner announced on March 15!

Good luck!