Allentown, Pa. -- PPL Electric Utilities recently updated its website and online self-service options to make it easier for customers who are struggling to pay their utility bills.

The updated design allows customers to handle everyday transactions — like making a payment, starting and stopping service, reporting an outage, managing energy use, and much more — without having to pick up the phone.

In addition to those features, PPL said customers who are falling behind on their monthly bill can find, apply, and qualify for assistance programs and payment arrangements to get back on course.

To get started, PPL customers are required to sign up for an online account by visiting PPL Electric’s website and clicking on “Sign in.” From there, customers choose “Create new web profile” and follow the prompts.

Once signed in, customers can click, “Get Help Paying.” After answering a few questions about their household and financials, they’ll be given recommendations on the programs that will benefit their family most and information on how to apply online.

Customers who meet income eligibility requirements can apply for the following programs online: the OnTrack payment plan, Operation HELP, and WRAP, a program that offers free energy-efficiency products and services.

Customers can also find information and application instructions for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund (PAHAF).

PPL said that all customers — regardless of income — can take advantage of other bill help services online, like signing up for budget billing, which evens out monthly bill payments, or setting up a payment agreement to pay down bills over time.

While logged into their online account, customers can also sign up for paperless billing by skipping the stamps and paying online in just a few clicks.

PPL Electric’s website is mobile friendly, so it can be accessed from a phone, tablet, or laptop.

For more information on customer-assistance programs, including more on how you can apply, visit pplelectric.com/billhelp.

