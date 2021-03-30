South Williamsport, Pa. – Yesterday evening, Lycoming Bakery locked their doors and ceased all business operations. The decision was unexpected and sudden, leaving many businesses who rely on the bakery short on supplies.

"We are truly, truly sorry," says the voicemail recording at Lycoming Bakery. "Due to labor issues we could not provide advance notice of this decision."

The Lycoming Bakery has been in operation since 1928 and provides fresh baked goods to restaurants, sub shops, colleges, convenience stores, and other food service providers throughout Central Pennsylvania.

The sudden closure means many of these businesses will not be receiving their shipments.

Humpty Dumpty Creekside is among the many local businesses affected by the bakery's closure.

According to Bobbi-Jo Staver, owner of Humpty Dumpty's Creekside, she placed her order as usual at 5 p.m. on Monday and was given no indication her order would not be ready the next morning.

"A friend called me at 7:45 this morning and asked, 'Did Lycoming Bakery call you?'," Staver told NorthcentralPa.com. Staver had not received any call. Instead she drove over to Lycoming Bakery and was able to grab enough sub rolls for today and tomorrow this morning.

"We are completely dependent on them for sub rolls and pizza shells," said Staver. Because of the abrupt closure, she has announced an extended holiday break for her own employees as they determine where they might get their supply of rolls and pizza shells.

Mileto's Sub Shop, located n Newberry, announced they will be closed today and tomorrow due to a lack of sub rolls caused by the Bakery's closure.

"Some of you may know Lycoming bakery shut their doors last night without notice. We didn’t find out 'til right now so we have no sub rolls to sell," said Mileto's in a Facebook post. "We’re very sorry for the inconvenience we had no idea this was going to happen."

According to Lycoming Bakery's website, the company served the Central Pennsylvania area, including Allenwood, Berwick, Bloomsburg, Danville, Elysburg, Lewisburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Mifflinburg, Milton, Montoursville, Mount Carmel, Northumberland, Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam, State College, Sunbury, and Williamsport.