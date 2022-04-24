Service your air conditioner: Routine maintenance, like replacing or cleaning air filters, can lower cooling system energy consumption by up to 15%, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Spring is the perfect time to call an HVAC professional for an annual inspection and cleaning.

Dust off those lightbulbs or replace them: Dirt can absorb as much as 50% of the light given off by a lightbulb, according to Consumer Reports. That can cause you to use more lights than you need, so now is the perfect time to do a little spring cleaning. Plus, it might be a good time to switch to LED bulbs. They use up to 75% less energy and last up to 20 times longer than traditional bulbs. Because they’re so energy efficient, LEDs can save you up to $135 over the life of the bulb.