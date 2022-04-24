lamp energy saving

Allentown, Pa. – Days are getting longer, temperatures are rising, and now is the perfect time to spring into savings with energy-efficiency tips from PPL Electric Utilities. You can find new opportunities to save energy and money by doing simple things around your home.

  • Add window treatments: Curtains, blinds, shades and films don’t just look good. They also lower energy costs by reducing the amount of heat gain inside a home or business when temperatures outside rise.

  • Fire up the grill: With the weather warming up, consider cooking a few meals outside to reduce the amount of heat inside your home. This will decrease the amount of cooling needed inside. 

  • Service your air conditioner: Routine maintenance, like replacing or cleaning air filters, can lower cooling system energy consumption by up to 15%, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Spring is the perfect time to call an HVAC professional for an annual inspection and cleaning. 

  • Upgrade your old ceiling fan: Consider installing newer, ENERGY STAR ceiling fans to cool your home on spring days rather than running the air conditioning. 

  • Dust off those lightbulbs or replace them: Dirt can absorb as much as 50% of the light given off by a lightbulb, according to Consumer Reports. That can cause you to use more lights than you need, so now is the perfect time to do a little spring cleaning. Plus, it might be a good time to switch to LED bulbs. They use up to 75% less energy and last up to 20 times longer than traditional bulbs. Because they’re so energy efficient, LEDs can save you up to $135 over the life of the bulb.

