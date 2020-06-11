Williamsport -- After being suspended on May 29, 2020 to help Williamsport businesses affected by COVID-19 closures, the open container law in the city will go back into effect Friday, June 12, at 12 a.m.

"It wasn't working quite the way we had intended," Mayor Slaughter said of the loosening of the law. "The goal is to enhance businesses, but we received more calls from businesses who said it was not working that way," he said.

The idea was that customers would buy a meal and a drink and be able to eat and drink outside at tables placed outside or other public spaces. "We didn't mean BYOB," said Slaughter.

Instead, reports were of people bringing their own beverages to drink openly in outdoor public places rather than supporting the local establishments.

On Thursday, Mayor Derek Slaughter issued a proclamation that effectively resumes the city's open container law.

Open containers will not be allowed on streets, sidewalks, alleys, and public "ways," as well as parking areas for private businesses under the jurisdiction of the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

The mayor said he will continue to review future possibilities to enhance business throughout Williamsport, including possible future events pertaining to this restriction.

"We're looking at how it's working in other areas and considering other possibilities," said the mayor.

The Proclamation reads as follows:

At this time, Mayor Derek Slaughter deems it necessary to resume

enforcement of the City’s open-container restrictions upon streets,

sidewalks, alleys, or public ways of the City, or upon the parking areas of

private shopping centers under the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Police

(Article 745.04 and 747.01 of the City’s Ordinances). This will go into effect

at 12:00am on Friday, June 12, 2020. As of that date and time, all of the

City’s open container laws and restrictions will again be enforced, and the

suspension proclamation issued on May 28, 2020 is fully withdrawn.

Mayor Slaughter will continue to review future possibilities to enhance

business throughout Williamsport including possible future events

pertaining to this restriction.