Nationwide, U.S.A. – With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the country, including Pennsylvania, retailers are taking measures to prevent further spread. Walmart announced it will resume counting the number of people that enter and exit their stores.

Walmart's decision is "out of an abundance of caution" a company spokesperson for the chain told CNN. The decision to resume customer counts is part of an effort to mitigate spread and protect customers and employees.

At the start of the pandemic, Walmart began counting the number of customers in the store to ensure they remained at a 20% limited indoor capacity. This practice had phased out during the summer months, but now is being reimplemented as cases increase.

Additionally, Walmart is changing its Black Friday this year.

This year, deals will be spread out across three weekends on the store's website. This is to help prevent crowds storming the stores on Black Friday and encourage shoppers to go online.

For those who do show up to Walmart stores on Black Friday, they will have to wait in a single file line formed outside the entrance. "Health Ambassadors" will be encouraging customers to wear masks and social distance. Capacity limits and one-way lanes will also be implemented in all stores to assist with social distancing.

Walmart's decision comes as many chain stores, like GIANT, have started to reinstate purchase limits on items like toilet paper and disinfecting wipes. While Pennsylvania has not implemented any mandates despite the substantial rise in infection rates, many other states have reduced indoor dining and non-essential business operations.