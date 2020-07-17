Williamsport, Pa. -- No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service. Starting Monday, customers in all Walmart and Sam's Club stores will be required to wear face masks.

Walmart is the largest retailer to require face coverings in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Walmart joins other major companies, like Kohl's and Kroger, who also announced that customers are now required to wear face masks in all U.S stores.

This move comes as virus cases are steadily increasing across the U.S.

Until now, many stores have been following local or state guidelines regarding mask wearing.

About 65 percent of the 5,000 Walmart, and Sam's Club stores and are located in areas where there is are government restrictions already in place. The nationwide policy is an effort "to bring consistency across stores and clubs" stated Walmart.

Retailers have been hesitant to implement store mask policies due to push back from customers refusing to wear masks and fears over employee safety. Confrontations over masks have led to multiple violet encounters, including an incident two days ago in Michigan, where a man was stabbed during a dispute over mask wearing.

In an effort to enforce the policy, Walmart has created the role of Health Ambassadors, who will be stationed at store entrances. The Health Ambassadors "will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers" explained, Dacona Smith, Walmart's chief operating officer.

Sam’s Club employees will continue to remind customers to wear masks upon entering the store and will provide masks to customers who do not have one.

Walmart's announcement followed an announcement by Starbucks on Wednesday stating they will require customers to wear masks in all 9,000 stores. Best Buy also announced on Tuesday that they would require customers to wear masks in all 1,000 stores nationwide.

Update: As of today, CVS and Target have also released new store policies requiring customers to wear masks inside all U.S stores.