Pennsdale, Pa. – Victoria’s Secret at the Lycoming Mall is permanently closed, according to an employee’s Facebook post on Wednesday.

The parent company for the women’s lingerie retailer, L Brands, announced last month that it would close 250 stores in 2020, or one-quarter of their brick and mortar locations in the United States and Canada.

The retailer had 849 stores in North America, according to Business Insider. The company posted disappointing first quarter financial results due to stores being closed since March 17, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

L Brands also owns Bath and Body Works. The company will close 50 of those stores, according a press release. There is no official word yet regarding the status of the Lycoming Mall location. A reporter reached out to mall management regarding Victoria’s Secret and Bath and Body Works but did not immediately hear back.

The Victoria’s Secret store at Susquehanna Valley Mall in Hummels Wharf, Snyder County, also will be permanently closed. Sharon Leonard, marketing manager for the mall, confirmed that the store is permanently closed. “We do not have any other stores that are not reopening at this time,” Leonard said.

Nittany Mall in State College also has a Victoria's Secret store. A mall representative said as of Friday morning, they have not heard anything from the retailer yet regarding reopening.