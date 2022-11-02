The 23rd annual Victorian Christmas Holiday Tour returns this Nov. 18-20.

The highly anticipated event, hosted by Preservation Williamsport, celebrates Williamsport's architectural heritage of vintage homes, mansions, museums, churches and other public structures.

The Victorian Christmas Committees mission stands the test of time: "To build awareness and appreciation for the rich historic, architectural heritage of the greater Williamsport area and the importance of its preservation for future generations," according to the Preservation.

The organization works to beautify the historic district with the addition of floral baskets—which grace the period light posts during the summer months—and lighted wreaths during the winter months.

The baskets and wreaths are created and maintained by Lady Di’s Floral & Garden Art and funded through Victorian Christmas ticket sales.

Victorian Christmas changes its theme each year. This year is "Arts of the Era: Music & Theatre!"

This year’s educational talk will be held at Lycoming College in their new music hall.

Victorian Christmas features events throughout the weekend, as noted in the schedule below. For more information and ticket purchases, visit the website or Facebook page.

Victorian Christmas was founded by members Nan Young, Gloria Miele, Marsha Miele, and Ted Lyons, Jr.

This year’s committee members include: Nan Young, Jill Confair, Mary Jo Bower, Jenny Broaddus, Bethann Campbell, Elaine Decker, Doreen Decker, Jen Flint, Mary Holstein, Valerie Lundy, Hallie Luppert, Nicki Nardi, Peachie O’Connor, Brenda Paladino, Dianne Peeling, Connie Phillips, Cindi Perry Rischar, Meg Smith, Linda Sterling and Tom O’Connor as treasurer.

Schedule of Events

Friday, Nov. 18

Billtown Christmas Parade: 6 p.m.

Backhouse Café Coffee & Tea /Celtic Wood and Wires: 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Wine & Design adult class (there is a fee): 6:30 p.m.

Mayor’s Lighting of the Christmas tree at the Green: 6:45 p.m.

Ole Bull introduces the Repasz Band Victorian Christmas Evening of Music (free!): 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Tour of Homes: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The John Ryan Brewery, The City Hall Grand Hotel, The Lowry/Bower, The Eutermarks/Haraar House The Lundy/Peace House, The Rowley House Museum, 1401 Campbell St. The Swan, James V. Brown Library, The Community Arts Center, Lycoming County Historical Society, The Pajama Factory Lofts.

Invitational Artisans’ Market: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

YWCA 815 W 4th St.

Free admission

The trolley stops here!

Duboistown Garden Club: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

YWCA Gymnasium 815 W 4th St.

Free Admission

31st Annual Will Huffman Toy Train Expo: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Children free, adult donation requested

Repasz Band: 12 p.m.

James V. Brown Library

Free Admission

Williamsport Symphony’s Billtown Brass Concert: 5 - 6 p.m.

“Kickoff the Holiday Concert”

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church 142 Market St.

$10 admission, $5 for Victorian Christmas ticket holders.

Additional Music

Williamsport Music Club Strolling Carolers 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hawthorne Opera Theater: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Park Place Gazebo

Homes on Tour (ticket required)

Sunday, Nov. 20

Tour of Churches: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Soup Lunches – 12 - 2 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church and Christ Episcopal Church

Concerts

Christ Church: 1:30 p.m.

American Rescue Workers Church: 2:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church: 3:30 p.m.

American Rescue Workers Church: 4:30 p.m.

Will Huffman Toy Train Expo: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Two locations)

800 Park Place

Thomas T. Taber Museum

Donation requested for adults, free for children

Invitational Artisans’ Market: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

YWCA 815 W 4th St.

Free admission

Duboistown Garden Club: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

YWCA Gymnasium 815 W 4th St.

Free Admission

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.