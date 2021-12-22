Lycoming County, Pa. – The victim of a fatal crash on I-180 near westbound exit #17 ramp, involving a FedEx truck and multiple vehicles has been identified by the Lycoming County Coroner.

The victim has been identified as Jared Hess, 50, of Milton, Pa. Hess was driving the FedEx Home Delivery Truck, which struck the back of a parked tractor trailer on the north berm of the ramp.

According to the coroner's report, Hess was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained multiple blunt force trauma upon impact. Hess was found unresponsive when EMS personnel arrived at the scene.

Hess was extricated from the vehicle by Fire Rescue personnel from Muncy Twp., Muncy, and Montoursville, according to the Coroner's report. The passenger in the truck was transported to UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport Hospital for treatment of injuries.