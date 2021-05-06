Lawrenceville, Pa. - Victaulic, a leading manufacturer of mechanical pipe joining, fire protection, and flow control solutions, recently celebrated the grand opening of its 220,000-square-foot manufacturing plant.

The company employs over 1,600 Pennsylvania employees and approximately 4,500 people globally.

U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R), who attended the grand opening, commented, “To create jobs, businesses need room to grow, and the Commonwealth stands ready to provide assistance to business facilities. Victaulic’s investment in our region will pay dividends in the years to come as companies relocate to Tioga County, bringing with them jobs, revenue, and new opportunities.”

The Lawrenceville facility has added nearly 60 new jobs to Tioga County and anticipates adding around 40 more in the near future. Many of the new positions will likely be filled by local talent from the area's skilled workforce.

“We are so grateful to Victaulic for joining our community and benefiting from our skilled workforce. It is great to have an opportunity to highlight a company like Victaulic as they expand their presence in Pennsylvania creating 90 new, skills-based jobs. This project is a testament to our great workforce and strengthened business climate,” added State Senator Cris Dush.

“Victaulic is excited to expand its Pennsylvania footprint and bring back to life the Lawrenceville foundry to support the growth of our customers,” remarked Rick Bucher, President and CEO of Victaulic.

“We appreciate the cooperation between state and local agencies as part of the site selection process, and we are very happy to be part of the Tioga community. Victaulic aims to be a good neighbor in every community where our employees work and live. We are especially proud to further our sustainable manufacturing practices and reuse this facility for the betterment of this community.”

The Lawrenceville foundry will help continue Victaulic's growth plans as business demands continue to increase and places a manufacturing facility in close proximity to some of its major customers. The facility includes two foundry molding lines and will enable the manufacture of large-scale products.

“Victaulic’s investment in Tioga County is a testament to the company’s incredible track record of growth, vision and passion for the communities they serve. I look forward to welcoming this family-owned business with Pennsylvania roots to our community along with the jobs it will bring to our hard-working residents,” said State Representative Clint Owlett, praising the company's investments in Tioga County and Pennsylvania as a whole.