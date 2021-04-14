Perfect 2 Perfect welcomes you to our first sale of 2021. A lot has happened over the last 6 months since we saw you last! Another lockdown, loss of loved ones, and so much more! But there is light at the end of the tunnel and if we can just persevere for a few more months, light may finally be shining at the end of the proverbial tunnel! With that being said, we still will be requiring masks to be worn to our sales while inside and also while outside at the garage. If CDC or the state changes the guidelines, we will change our requirement as well, but for now, it looks like the same ol’ deal when we shop!

Our next sale is coming to 135 Grampian Blvd in Williamsport. This estate’s home is large and filled with lots of great items for sale. However, we first want to tell you there is some walking involved to get to the sale home. This home’s driveway is extremely narrow and the top driveway is very limited in turnaround space, we cannot allow vehicles to travel up the driveway to try and park near the home. Therefore, if you cannot walk up and down the driveway safely, we ask you to please refrain from attending this sale. We will have the driveway blocked off with cones so pedestrian traffic can safely travel the driveway. There are stairs up to the front of the home, but we will have that doorway blocked. If you purchase any furniture or large items, you will either have to carry the item down to Grampian Blvd with the help of our staff when they are available or you will have to come back in the evening to pick up the item you purchased. We cannot allow pickup during the sale hours for everyone’s safety. The sale will begin on April 15 and continue until April 17, 2021. We will be open from 8am-5pm both Thursday and Friday, and will be open from 8am-12 noon on Saturday.

This home is filled with lovely furnishings including the formal Hollywood Regency style Romweber dining room furniture, a St Johns Maple table with 6 chairs, Mid Century Modern Furniture from makers such as Lane and Weiman, Sumpter Hard Rock Maple Dressers, chests, and Twin Bed being sold complete, A King size Bed with Memory Foam Mattress. Matching Oak Veneer bedroom suite featuring two twin beds, Dresser, corner dresser and matching desk/chair set. A pair of matching Twin Beds by Johnson Carper which are perfect for a girls room. Several 8’x10’ Turkish, Israeli and Karistan Rugs including a 12’ Runner by Karistan. We also have two Thyssen Krup 8' Chair Stair Glides that are like new!

We also have lovely artwork and prints throughout the home for purchase including many well known artists such as P. Buckley Moss and more.

This home features plenty of rooms with quality furnishings. There is lots of crystal and clear glassware available. We are featuring pots and pans for cooking and also plenty of elegant china services in sets. We have lots of linens in terms of bedding, sheets, table coverings, and more. We have silverplate, sterling silver pieces, stainless steel flatware, kitchen utensils, and small appliances including two Kitchenaid mixers. We have plenty of books in the library which should be of interest to any bibliophile or even the casual reader! The home also features a number of decorative items throughout. There are a number of mid century beautiful lamps and lighting, marble tables.

In collectibles, there is a very nice condition metal Jeep military Pedal Car in great condition, a number of fine jewelry pieces as well as a great selection of costume jewelry. Throughout the home is a great variety of Judaica including Menorahs, art, serving pieces, and much more.

In the garage we have box lots, vintage furniture and outdoor furniture such as chaise lounges, outdoor chairs, table umbrellas, a beautiful redwood table set with chairs and end table, console stereo, Ping Pong Table with accessories, Frost Free Upright Freezer, two Dehumidifiers, and much more.