Houston, TX -- A $1 Million Partner Preferred investment led by Golden Section Ventures (GSV) has been secured to drive expansion on the already significant growth of a Williamsport firm.

MXTR, headquartered at 1000 Commerce Park Drive in Williamsport, is the leader for marketing automation solutions for enterprises with franchise and dealer networks. The company's solutions help drive results from managing syndicated leads and coordinating marketing efforts across widespread brands and locations.

"The MXTR team are experts in their field. They know this problem well and are solving it fast. The rapid customer adoption is evidence of their knowledge and appreciation for the unique problems facing multi-location organizations in the franchise and manufacturing space," says Dougal Cameron, General Partner at GSV.

GSV is a Houston based investment fund specializing in early-stage B2B software companies at the inflection point of expansion.

"We are proud of our entire team, the product that has been built and the positive impact the MXTR platform delivers for our customers," said Mickey Locey, MXTR President and Co-founder. "Now with the GSV investment, we are positioned nicely to expedite growth and continue on the vision that Joe and I have for the company."

"The alignment with GSV is extremely exciting," said Joe Mauro, MXTR Co-founder. "The GSV team brings expertise and experience building B2B SaaS companies. This relationship is going to equate to great things for our employees and our customers."

Adam Day, General Partner at GSV noted his excitement for partnering with creative founders who have lived experience in their customer's shoes. "There is no replacement for this kind of context," he said.

"Joe Mauro and Mickey Locey are exactly the kind of founders we are looking for," Day continued. "We are confident this team will continue driving success for their customers, their team, and their industry."