Harrisburg, Pa. - Penn Strategies welcomes Robin Van Auken, an accomplished researcher, writer, and educator, as a new member of their staff.

Van Auken graduated from the University of South Florida with a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in anthropology. A registered professional archaeologist and former instructor at Lycoming College, she has directed multi-year public cultural heritage projects, worked with hundreds of volunteers, and educated thousands of visitors.

As a communication educator, she’s guided college students for two decades, teaching media writing, public relations, and web communications.

In addition to her work at Penn Strategies, Robin serves as CEO of Hands-on Heritage, which collaborates with government, corporate, association, education, and museum clients to develop outstanding visitor experiences and forge creative connections among people, ideas, and communities.

“Robin Van Auken is an accomplished communicator with a gift for supporting our clients,” said Jason M. Fitzgerald, president of Penn Strategies.

“Her ability to connect with people and willingness to share her knowledge, skills, and abilities, is an enormous benefit to our growing list of clients. We are excited to have Robin on our team," Fitzgerald noted.

“I enjoy helping our clients build a better Pennsylvania, one project at a time,” Van Auken said. “It’s a pleasure to work with this dedicated and talented team."

Penn Strategies is an economic development firm that creates economic opportunities for Pennsylvania’s businesses and communities. The firm specializes in identifying grant and private/public sector funding opportunities and advocating and working with state and federal officials on the client’s behalf. Headquartered in Harrisburg, the company also offers public relations services.