Washington, D.C. - United States Department of Agriculture Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson has unveiled a resource guide to help rural community leaders start and expand employment opportunities and access resources for training, recruiting, and creating a sustainable rural workforce going into the future.

The guide is available online as a free .PDF.

“America’s rural workforce is critical to the success of the nation’s economy,” Maxson said. “As USDA continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and help restore the economy, we remain committed to helping rural employers build back America’s rural workforce to be better, stronger and more equitable than ever before.”

The guide outlines programs and services offered by the USDA and other federal agencies to support workforce development in rural communities. Funding opportunities are organized in four categories: workforce development planning; infrastructure and equipment financing; industry and employer engagement, entrepreneurship, and local business development; and education, training, and apprenticeship.

The guide also includes real-life examples of how communities have implemented USDA support in each category, with recommendations on how rural leaders can replicate others' success in their own communities.

