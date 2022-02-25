Harrisburg, Pa. – The United Parcel Service (UPS) will see an addition of 1,721 new, full-time jobs through its Northeast Regional Hub, one of four UPS locations supported by the state. The total state investment in UPS is roughly $8.9 million.

Through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), UPS received $2.7 million in Job Creation Tax Credits, $5.6 million in Infrastructure and Facilities Improvement Program funding, and $659,400 in grants for workforce training and development to expand at four Pennsylvania locations in Lehigh Valley, Carlisle, Lower Swatara, and Philadelphia.

The investment will create 1,721 new, full-time jobs and retain another 6,458 full-time jobs which pay living wages that average $52,721 annually.

“UPS appreciates the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for their support of these projects as we contribute to the community’s economic vitality,” said Ray Barczak, president of UPS’s East Zone.

“Our new and expanded facilities will provide additional opportunities to serve businesses and consumers throughout the state with good-paying jobs.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, a group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.