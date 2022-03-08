Pittsburgh, Pa. -- UPMC is hiring for both clinical and non-clinical positions across its service area. The UPMC Virtual Career Fair from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16.

Participants can connect virtually in one-on-one conservations with UPMC recruiters and hiring managers via chat, audio or video. They are encouraged to ask questions about jobs and explore UPMC’s culture, benefits and locations.

Attendees may have an opportunity to participate in on-the-spot interviews. Students, recent graduates, seasoned professionals, military members and veterans, and anyone looking to grow their career can register and explore opportunities that support their passions and experience.

UPMC offers opportunities in clinical fields, such as nursing, respiratory therapy, imaging and pharmacy to patient-facing non-clinical roles, such as security, food services, housekeeping services and facility management, to behind-the-scenes support services, such as software development, engineering, marketing, health plan services, human resources and information technology.

As the largest non-governmental employer in Pennsylvania, UPMC integrates more than 92,000 employees, 40 hospitals and 800 doctors’ offices and outpatient sites.

UPMC continues to build what it considers an inclusive and accommodating culture, which prioritizes the well-being of its team with workplace flexibility, remote careers and more. Employees receive a strong benefits package designed to meet their physical, financial and emotional needs. UPMC also offers competitive compensation for all employees and sign-on bonuses for eligible positions.

Pre-registration is recommended but not required. Following registration, participants will receive log-in instructions and will need an internet connection and registration information to access the Virtual Career Fair from any device. Attendees can enter and leave the Virtual Career Fair portal at any time throughout the event.

To learn more about opportunities at UPMC and register for the Virtual Career Fair, visit UPMC.com/VirtualCareerFair.

To view and apply for open positions at any time, visit careers.upmc.com.



