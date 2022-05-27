Sunbury, Pa. — A 12-acre hospital campus that closed two years ago has been donated to a local economic development group, officials say.

UPMC, owner of the former hospital campus in Sunbury, announced Friday the donation of the building and facilities on the campus to DRIVE, an economic development entity serving five counties in the central Susquehanna region.

"When our facilities closed in Sunbury in 2020, UPMC began a thorough investigation into potential future uses for the property with the goal of transitioning the campus as an investment in the community so it could be utilized by others in the future,” said Steven Johnson, president, UPMC in northcentral Pa. “Given their history with repurposing commercial facilities in the region, we were encouraged by DRIVE’s interest in the facility and their desire to use it for new job creation and economic development. Donating the facility to DRIVE turns the keys of this historic structure over to the community bringing new opportunity to the city.”

Closed due to "underutilization"

UPMC announced in December 2019 it would be closing UPMC Sunbury due to underutilization. Following the successful donation and repurposing of the former Sunbury Textile Mill property, Sen. John Gordner (R-27), Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108) and Jennifer Wakeman, Executive Director of DRIVE, engaged with Steve Johnson and the team at UPMC to determine the best outcome for the hospital and surrounding properties.

“UPMC Sunbury, formerly the Sunbury Community Hospital, served Sunbury and surrounding communities well for decades. We all knew it could continue to be an asset for the region, but it was going to take a unique approach to find new, innovative uses for this complex. Given its experience in revitalizing potential economic development sites, DRIVE seemed like the perfect choice for UPMC,” said Sen. Gordner.

“I, along with Rep. Culver, were pleased to work with Steve and the team at UPMC as well as DRIVE to make this announcement today," Gordner added. " It allows the flexibility that is needed to make sure that the hospital and surrounding properties do not become eyesores, but find a new purpose to benefit the community."

New life

Breathing new life into buildings is the core of what DRIVE does, explained Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman.

“Projects like Sunbury Hospital are a key component of DRIVE’s mission,” Wakeman said. "This is who we are. It’s what we do.”

While it was difficult to see the hospital close, Culver said she's grateful UPMC recognized the property's value to the community.

“With DRIVE taking ownership, working with partners in Sunbury and Northumberland County, it means that whatever new businesses or services locate here, they are ones that continue to support the needs of the community,” Culver said.

DRIVE has already fielded numerous inquiries from companies interested in all or part of the 20 parcels of land, totaling approximately 12 acres, that comprise this complex. “It seems unlikely that a single entity will want the entire hospital or all of its surrounding properties,” said Wakeman. “We’re open to leasing or selling portions of it if that’s what it takes. Our goal is for this facility to continue to be an asset for the city of Sunbury and Northumberland County.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.