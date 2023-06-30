Williamsport, Pa. — A new analysis from the Lycoming County United Way took a look at inflation, costs of living, and Pennsylvanians' buying power. Now they're using the results to develop assistance programs.

The cost of six household essentials in Pennsylvania has risen at a faster clip than inflation, leaving low-wage workers priced out of affording the basics, according to Lycoming County United Way and its research partner, United For ALICE.

ALICE refers to "Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed" households that are above the federal poverty line but still cannot afford basic essentials.

Over the course of 15 years, low-wage jobs haven't kept up with the increased cost of essentials. Retail sales employees, one of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s top occupations, saw an average $20,300 loss of buying power — nearly a full year’s earnings, according to findings within the ALICE Essentials Index.

The gulf that grew between wages and the cost of basics affects the nearly two million or 39% of Pennsylvania’s 5.2 million households that can’t make ends meet, according to United For ALICE calculations. This includes both households in poverty and those that are ALICE.

“The ALICE Essentials Index shows that no matter how hard ALICE families worked, they were priced out of financial stability,” said Lycoming County United Way President and CEO, Ron Frick. “ALICE was grappling with a surge in inflation before the rest of us. We need to do better for our essential workers and factor these insights into delivering stronger support for vulnerable families.”

Between 2007 and 2023, the ALICE Essentials Index shows basics rising in price by 63.8 percent, with projections for 2022 and 2023. In contrast, inflation — as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) — rose 48% during that time.

The ALICE Essentials Index tracks the rising cost of essentials, including housing, child care, food, health care, transportation, and a smartphone plan. In contrast, CPI tracks inflation across more than 200 categories of goods and services, including luxury items like power boats and landscaping services. Though it is applicable to luxury items, CPI is used to calculate increases in critical support for low-income families, including Social Security and Medicaid.

“ALICE doesn’t buy power boats or hire landscapers — ALICE is doing the landscaping,” said Stephanie Hoopes, Ph.D., national director for United For ALICE, a U.S. research organization driving solutions to financial hardship. “ALICE is simply trying to afford safe housing and dinner on the table. The ALICE Essentials Index recognizes this disconnect and provides a new, targeted inflation measure that could help guide eligibility and increases in assistance programs.”

To learn more about the ALICE Essentials Index and to explore the online dashboards, visit UnitedForALICE.org/Essentials-Index.

