Selinsgrove, Pa. — As a Ukranian refugee family builds a new construction business in America, they are also building a new community to call home.

Nadiia and Serhii Ovsova and their three children arrived to the Selinsgrove area in September 2022 after fleeing war-torn Ukraine. Their journey was made possible through “United for Ukraine,” a national program that allows Ukranian refugees to travel and stay in the U.S. through a sponsor.

The Ovsova family is being sponsored by Andy and Silvia Long—friends with professional ties to Ukraine through campaigns by Northumberland-based W&L Subaru. The Longs provided plane tickets, housing, food, transportation, clothes and personal care products for the family.

Andy and Silvia have introduced the Ovsova family to others in the community. “All the people which we meet are doing something good for us,” Nadiia said. “Either in the form of a gift, help, advice, support, work.”

When people around the community heard word that a Ukrainian family was in the Selinsgrove area, they visited and brought gifts for the family, Nadiia said. “The community here is amazing. I have never met this kindness and such good hearts (anywhere) else.”

The community also spurred professional connections for the family—who unveiled their new business recently. Known as “Professional Construction,” the new business is part of StartUp Lewisburg's incubation program. The program, operated through Bucknell University, provides consulting services to businesses.

Back in Ukraine, Serhii, a construction contractor, owned his own construction company, which employed nearly 100 workers and worked on both residential and commercial properties.

Andy and Silvia advised the family to create their own construction company in America, and then helped with filling out the necessary paperwork to get started. The business was established in Jan. 2023, with Serhii doing the labor work and Nadiia serving as manager.

In April 2023, Vitalii Khmyznikov, another Ukranian refugee, joined the business as a partner. The company continues to grow, with the team now hiring six more Ukranian employees.

During the business’ grand opening event, Serhii met a community member who also works in the construction business. “He listened to our story,” Nadiia said, and then encouraged the growth of their business, providing tips and recommendations.

“Our goal is not only to build a construction business and make money for ourselves. We would like to make some good for the country—because we are very happy here. We love the community, the people, the nature here. This is a blessed country.”

The business will also support the family's Ukrainian homeland by collecting humanitarian aid, Nadiia added.

Their stay through United for Ukraine is set to expire in Sept. 2024, which will bring the family’s citizenship status into question. They do not currently have a VISA or green card.

Nadiia said that her family is hopeful that the U.S. government will propose an opportunity for them to ensure their stay in America and continue to grow their business in a community they love.

