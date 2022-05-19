Denver, Pa. — UGI customers will see their natural gas costs rise by more than 7% when the company raises its rates this June.

That likely won't be the only hike in prices this year, UGI warned. A second rate increase is project to come in December, for a total increase of nearly 13% for residential customers, according to a release issued Tuesday.

“UGI understands the impact higher energy prices has on the families and businesses that we serve,” said Chris Brown, UGI Vice President and General Manager of Rates and Supply. “While we work diligently to provide value to our customers, the wholesale cost of nearly all forms of energy has increased across the world, including natural gas. Despite the increases announced today, natural gas continues to provide a clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy choice.”

Mr. Brown noted that UGI’s proximity to natural gas from Marcellus Shale has helped to mitigate the impact of price increases when compared to the cost of natural gas nationwide.

UGI is required to file its gas cost rates annually for review with the PUC and may adjust these rates quarterly to reflect changes in wholesale natural gas prices.

By law, utilities cannot earn a profit on the natural gas commodity portion of a customer’s bill. Utilities are required to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchase directly through to customers without any markup.

Bills to increase in June

The bill for a typical residential heating customer who uses 73.1 hundred cubic feet (ccf) of natural gas per month will increase on June 1 from $99.38 to $106.74 or 7.4%. If UGI’s proposed projected rates for December 1 are approved, the bill for a residential heating customer will increase to $112.36 or an additional 5.3%.

The bill for a typical commercial heating customer using 28.77 thousand cubic feet (Mcf) per month will increase on June 1 from $319.28 per month to $347.69 or 8.9%. If UGI’s proposed projected rates for December 1 are approved, the bill for a commercial heating customer will increase to $369.39 or an additional 6.2%. (In the former North rate district, the bill will increase on June 1 from $308.35 to $336.76 or 9.2% and to $358.46 or an additional 6.4% on December 1).

The bill for a typical industrial retail customer using 92.39 Mcf per month will increase on June 1 from $967.96 per month to $1,059.22 of 9.4%. If UGI’s proposed projected rates for December 1 are approved, the bill for an industrial retail customer will increase to $1,128.92 or an additional 6.6%. (In the former North rate district, the bill will increase on June 1 from $932.85 to $1,024.12 or 9.8% and to $1,093.82 or an additional 6.8% on December 1).

Even with recent increases in natural gas prices, it is still by-far the most economical way to fuel your home or business, according to the company. In addition to saving money, natural gas also lowers your carbon footprint significantly more than other fossil fuels.

More information for customers

Customers may call UGI at 1-800-276-2722 to receive further information on the proposed rates or to find out what actions they may take. UGI encourages customers to use energy wisely and make efficiency improvements in their homes. All customers are encouraged to sign up for UGI’s free budget billing program, which spreads bills out over a 12-month period.

Customers with a limited or fixed income should call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to determine if they are eligible for one of several energy assistance programs.

UGI serves more than 730,000 customers in 45 Pennsylvania counties and one county in Maryland. Additional information about UGI is available on its website.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.